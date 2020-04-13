LG rolls out 2020 lineup of 8K and 4K NanoCell TVs

The good news is that LG just revealed pricing and availability for its 2020 lineup of NanoCell TVs, and you can pick up the biggest model right now. The bad news is it won’t be cheap.

LG announced details on 12 new models, including an 86-inch class Nano90 4K TV (a CES 2020 Innovation Award winner) and a Nano99 8K series that features both 75-inch and 65-inch models. The 86-inch display is available immediately, with the 8K screens set for May and June of this year.

These NanoCell TVs are LCD-based displays that, according to an LG press release, use a layer of 1-nanometer-sized particles to provide more accurate color reproduction.

An intriguing feature of the Nano 99 series is its processor, an Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI Processor 8K. It’s an identical piece of hardware used in LG’s 2020 OLED TVs, which LG said uses “deep learning technology” to provide an ideal 8K viewing experience. LG also noted that these 8K models exceed the Consumer Technology Association’s requirements for 8K TVs, joining LG’s 2020 ZX series of 8K OLED TVs in being among the first models that actually qualify for the CTA 8K Ultra HD logo.

Both the Nano99 series and the Nano90 4K series will implement full array local dimming designed to divide backlighting into small sections for more precise control and to improve black levels and overall contrast. Both series, as well as the Nano85 and Nano 81 series, will support all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR 10.

They will all support Dolby Atmos as well, plus a number of traits focused on improving the viewing experience of movies, sports, and games. The entire NanoCell lineup will have voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in.

Support for AirPlay2 and HomeKit is included too, and an LG TV wouldn’t be the same without its webOS Smart TV platform. Roku-powered TVs by the likes of TCL may have one of our favorite operating systems, but the webOS found in LGs is plenty functional with supported apps like Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, and Movies Anywhere.

Here’s a breakdown of pricing and availability of each model.