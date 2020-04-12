LG to overhaul its smart device lineup with upcoming ‘Velvet’ flagship

This is, seemingly, the first in a “new item roadmap.”
Source: LG
business dumps its numbered calling scheme. It’ll likewise include a special,’ raindrop ‘video camera style. After years of mostly being content with spitting out one midrange phone after another– even if they are consistently ranked as the best of the bunch– LG is finally transforming its eyes back to the front runner segment. And also it wishes to do so with a bang, a brand-new layout language and also revamped specifications consisted of. Having currently shown some of the design of the phone, the firm this week exposed the name of the phone it’s pinning its hopes on: Velvet. The name, it claims, “is planned to evoke pictures of lustrous level of smoothness and costs gentleness, two key qualities of the brand-new phone.”
This will certainly additionally note a departure for the business’s overall naming plan for its phones, “relocating away from alphanumerical designations in support of expressive and also acquainted names.”
& more Source: LG Alongside a brand-new name, the phone will certainly additionally be the poster child for a brand-new layout language that the firm wishes to carry out for all of its future phones, inspired by the environment. The video camera on the back, as an example, will feature what LG calls a “raindrop” design.
LG hopes this special style will certainly set the phone besides the deluge of phones with massive electronic camera bumps on their back. The firm is additionally flaunting what it calls a “symmetrical, flowing type aspect that is both pleasing to the eye and pleasing to touch.” Essentially, the phone’s back will have a contour similar to that of the ‘waterfall display’ on the front.
Not much else is recognized concerning the phone. There’s no release date or prices, and also it may transform out that the phone may likewise not be a ‘true’ flagship. Some records suggest the phone will certainly ship with just a Snapdragon 765, as well as not a Snapdragon 865, leaving us wondering if– as well as when– we’ll see this brand-new style language coupled with Qualcomm’s high-grade SoC.
