Like Xiaomi, Vivo is suspending its product launches in India

Starting with the V19, it’s suspending all new phone launches.
- Vivo has announced that it’s delaying the launch of the V19 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The phone was initially supposed to be shown off to the world on March 26.
- All other product launches have also been postponed indefinitely.
Xiaomi isn’t the only smartphone company having trouble running its business in India — and across the world, really. After the company decided to indefinitely postpone the first sale of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max due to several statewide lockdowns across the nation, rival Vivo has now made a similar announcement.
Its V19, which was previously set to go public on March 26, has now been postponed indefinitely. The same is true of all of the company’s new products, with Vivo providing no dates for when the company’s wares might see their moment in the limelight again.
It’s a difficult time and the world needs all the help it can get.
We are doing our bit to help curb the spread of COVID-19.#vivontGiveUp #CoronaVirus #Covid19 #StayHome #FlattenTheCurve #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/6gXG2s3IHw
— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 24, 2020
Other smartphone makers, however, are continuing with their plans, at least outside India. Huawei is slated to launch its P40 series at an online-only event later today, while Samsung and Redmi this week showed off their Galaxy A31 and K30 Pro, respectively.
