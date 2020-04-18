Lister Stealth SUV claims to be the world’s fastest with a 200 mph top speed

Lister has unveiled a new preview video for its SUV that it claims to be the world’s fastest. The vehicle, called the Lister Stealth, promises a 200 mph top speed. The engine that pushes the SUV to such a high top speed is a 675 horsepower supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine.

If the Lister Stealth reminds you bit of the Jaguar F-Pace, it’s because the Stealth is based on the Jaguar SUV. Lister says that the company is waiting for the coronavirus lockdown to be lifted so we can get back to work on the superfast SUV properly. The Jaguar supercharged V-8 was modified for more power in the past, which required upgrades to the supercharger pulley, a remapped computer system, intercooler, and a different air filter.

Lister is not clear on everything it’s done to being supercharged V-8 to reach the 675 horsepower number. Presumably, it will require the same sort of modifications. There have been some changes applied to the Stealth since it was first announced in 2018. Those changes have been to the finish, not adding additional horsepower.

Jaguar does use the same supercharged V-8 in some of its vehicles. In F-Pace SVR form, it makes 550 horsepower. Lister is aiming directly at Lamborghini with its Urus SUV making 650 horsepower. Lister claims to be able to reach 200 mph, while the Lamborghini is only good for 190 mph.

Lister also reaches 60 mph quicker at 3.5 seconds versus the Lamborghini Urus needing 3.6 seconds. While the performance is better, the Lister should be cheaper than Lamborghini. Lister is targeting a price of around £140,000, which is £25,000 less than the starting price for the Lamborghini.