Live Caption for phone calls may be coming to Android very soon

It’s accompanied by an automated message to ensure the participants’ privacy.

When it launched with Android 10 last year, Live Caption was one of the most exciting new features to come out of the Mountain View giant’s labs. Since then, it’s been extremely popular with users, and Google has been hard at work expanding its availability. Once a Pixel 4 exclusive, the feature was soon ported to older Pixel devices and is now even available on OnePlus and Samsung phones.

However, one of the most significant limitations of the feature, alongside its sparse availability, has been the inability to use the feature with phone calls and video calls, a natural use case for an audio accessibility feature. Well, Google’s finally looking to address that, it seems, as the folks as XDA Developers recently discovered.

Sign up for ExpressVPN today and save 49%

Buried within the Android 11 Developer Preview 3 code are references to Live Caption for phone calls. When enabled, the phone call will be interrupted by an automated voice clip informing the call participants that their conversation is being recorded and transcribed. Privacy-conscious users should, however, be comforted by the fact that all the processing is done on-device and so none of the information is sent to Google’s servers. The message says:

Hi, the person you’re about to speak with has call captions turned on. They’ll see captions of what you say to help them listen along.

It’s unclear when the feature may go live, but given its inclusion in the latest Developer Preview, we’d assume it’s nearly finished and will most likely roll out with Android 11 in Q3 2020.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.