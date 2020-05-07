LIVE – Coronavirus: Édouard Philippe to detail the deconfinement plan

⇒ 2:50 p.m .: [POLICE] Whistleblowers increased during confinement

Some citizens do not hesitate to denounce the behavior of their neighbors who do not respect confinement.

⇒ 2:45 p.m .: [SUÈDE] The country has officially passed the 3,000 dead mark

In this kingdom of 10.3 million inhabitants, which has not imposed containment to combat the spread of the virus, 99 new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing to 3,040 the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 for 24,623 confirmed cases.

According to the public health agency, the country has not reached its maximum patient care capacity. “The curves show that we have, to a large extent, been successful so far in keeping the disease below what health services can manage”said epidemiologist Anders Tegnell during a press conference. Since the start of the health crisis, 1,645 people were placed in intensive care.

⇒ 1:25 p.m .: [BCE] Christine Lagarde is looking for “Diplomatic channel” facing german justice

The German Constitutional Court requires that the ECB explains in three months the merits of its public debt buyouts conducted since 2015, by a “New decision”. An unexpected ultimatum that weakens the vast monetary support for the European economy in the midst of a pandemic.

The President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, “Will seek a diplomatic solution which protects the independence of the ECB while satisfying the requirements of the judges”, according to a source close to central banks. The former IMF director, who ran a large law firm before entering politics, “Does not want escalation in the conflict”.

⇒ 1:00 p.m .: [DÉCONFINEMENT] The concern of business leaders

To avoid legal action by employees, some bosses will call on bailiffs. The latter will be able to certify that companies comply with health rules to avoid any contamination.

⇒ 12:40 p.m. [RUSSIE] Mandatory masks and gloves in Moscow transport

The epicenter of the epidemic in Russia, Moscow will impose the wearing of a mask and gloves on public transport, the mayor announced on Thursday.

Sergei Sobyanin explained that with the resumption on this date of construction sites and the operation of factories, half a million more people will be allowed to circulate in the Russian capital, making this measure necessary.

Moscow decided on Wednesday to extend containment for the vast majority of the population : offices, most shops, restaurants and other personal services will remain closed.

♦ The Covid-19 did more than 150,000 dead in Europe, according to a report by the AFP from official sources Thursday at 9 h 10 GMT.

With a total of 150,138 deaths (for 1,640,799 cases), Europe is the continent hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which killed 263,573 people worldwide. The United Kingdom (30,076) and Italy (29,684) are the most affected European countries, followed by spain (26,070) and France (25,809).

♦ Very affected by the epidemic, the UK to extend containment, but a relaxation of certain restrictions is expected this weekend. According to a study published Thursday, theblack, asian or other ethnic minorities are two to three times more likely to die from Covid-19 than the average.

♦ Italy, she launched a massive campaign of serological tests in Rome.

♦ France seems to know a “Slight recovery” economic activity, especially in industry and construction, according to INSEE. In the private sector, however, the Institute of Statistics plans the destruction of 453,800 jobs in the first quarter of 2020.

♦ Édouard Philippe must present at 4 p.m. “The preparation for the stage of May 11”. The Prime Minister must notably address the conditions for the reopening of nursery and elementary schools, the resumption of public transport, the return to businesses or the possibility of traveling within a radius of 100 km.

♦ The winter break evictions were extended until July.

The Paris court will resume its activity from Monday, May 11.

♦ Consequence of the pandemic, the number of international tourists could decline from 60% to 80% in 2020.

⇒ 11.40 a.m .: [ALSACE] Death of a doctor in Mulhouse

In his sixties, the doctor Abdelmajid Ben Aicha, nephrologist (kidney disease specialist), based at the Emile-Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, “Died of the Covid-19”, Diaverum France said, confirming an information of the newspaper Alsace.

According to Dr. Abdellatif Benmoussa, also a nephrologist in this center, Dr. Ben Aicha worked until April 7, before being hospitalized: “He did his guard on April 7 and on the 8 he couldn’t get up”, he said. Three other doctors died Covid-19 suites in the departement Haut-Rhin, one of the most affected by the pandemic.

⇒ 11:30 a.m .: [ROYAUME-UNI] Boris Johnson to Extend Containment

At a time when several European countries have started to ease the pressure somewhat, the British government has decided to further extend the confinement in force since March 24.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, himself cured of Covid-19 disease, said he would unveil his strategy for the future on Sunday by speaking directly to the British. Wednesday, before the deputies, he suggested that some restrictions could be relaxed on Monday, while repeating that he wanted at all costs to avoid a second wave of the epidemic.

Covid-19 killed more than 30,000 people in the United Kingdom, the second most bereaved country in the world behind the United States.

⇒ 11.10 a.m .: [VOYAGES] The number of international tourists could drop from 60% to 80% in 2020

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has revised its figures upwards: at the end of March, it expected a fall of 20 to 30% of international tourists in 2020. Today, it announces a possible decline of 60 to 80% .

“This is by far the most serious crisis facing international tourism since the start of the surveys” in 1950, underlines the agency of the UN.

Arrivals have already dropped 22% in the first quarter over a year, and even 57% in March after the start of containment in many countries.

⇒ 10:40 a.m .: [ÉCOLE] How to make the return to class go for the best?

Parents everywhere in France received very restrictive instructions, otherwise anxiety-provoking. How then to welcome these children while disturbing them as little as possible?

⇒ 10:30 a.m .: [ASSEMBLÉE NATIONALE] The extension of the state of health emergency will be examined at 3 p.m.

The National Assembly will examine the bill extending the state of health emergency with a view tofinal adoption before the weekend, in a race against the clock before deconfinement next Monday.

The Senate had voted on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday at first reading of this bill, but amending it. Elected officials from the Palais du Luxembourg, for example, have chosen the date of July 10 for the extension of the state of emergency, when the government had set it for July 24. The Assembly should rather follow the advice of the government.

⇒ 10:15 a.m .: [8-MAI] – Tricolor flags on windows and blueberries in paper

As the ceremonies of May 8 will not take place as usual, the ministry of the armies invites the French to decorate the windows and make a blueberry out of paper. Promotions

The ceremonies of May 8, 1945 cannot be held in their usual format.

In the municipalities, they will take place in a restricted format and will not welcome an audience.

⇒ 9:55 a.m .: [ARMÉE] A ceremony for the two dead legionaries

The Ministry of the Armed Forces has announced that a tribute to the two dead legionaries will take place this afternoon at the Invalides, at 5.30 pm Due to the health crisis, it will not be possible for the general public to attend the tribute, nor at the funeral procession on the Alexandre III bridge.

⇒ 9.40 a.m .: [ART] Banksy’s tribute to caregivers

A Banksy’s work honoring healthcare workers on the front line in the fight against coronavirus has been installed in a hospital in the United Kingdom and will be auctioned for the benefit of the British health system.

Entitled “Game Changer”, the work of approximately one square meter is hung in a corridor of the Southampton hospital.

” Thanks for all you’ve done. I hope it will brighten up the place a bit, even if it’s black and white. ”, wrote the artist in a note to the staff of the establishment.

⇒ 9:30 a.m .: [HUMOUR] Drawing of the day

⇒ 9:20 a.m .: [ITALIE] Massive campaign of serological tests in Rome

The region of Rome has launched a campaign of serological tests whose aim is to have a estimated number of people affected by coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and map the spread of the infection.

Some 150,000 blood tests must be practiced in the coming days in the region of Lazio, of which Rome is the capital, on the populations considered to be at risk that are the medical personnel and the police. At the Tor Vergata hospital center, one of the five hospitals in Rome converted to the reception of Covid-19 patients, the test campaign started in early May and the first results are expected in the second half of the month.

⇒ 8.45 a.m .: [ÉCONOMIE] Slight resumption of activity but destruction of jobs in the private sector

As we approach deconfinement, France seems to know a “Slight recovery” economic activity, in particular in industry and construction. Even if the estimate of the loss of economic activity “Rest of the order of a third (- 33%)” compared to a normal situation, against -35% on April 23 and -36% on April 9.

But this recovery should not hide the destruction of 453,800 jobs in the private sector in the first quarter of 2020, i.e. a decrease of 2.3% compared to the previous quarter, according to a provisional estimate from INSEE.

⇒ 8:05 a.m .: [DANS LA NUIT]

♦ The pandemic of Covid-19 did more than 260,000 deaths worldwide, including 73,095 in the United States. The country has registered again Wednesday more than 2,000 deaths additional coronavirus in 24 hours according to Johns Hopkins University count.

♦ Just like in the United States, black, asian or other ethnic minorities living in United Kingdom are two to three times more likely to die from the new coronavirus than the average, according to a study published Thursday which is added to other publications in this direction. “This work shows that, far from striking in an egalitarian manner, the Covid-19 is disproportionately more deadly” for minorities, said one of the co-authors, Delan Devakumar, judging “Essential to tackle the social, economic factors and obstacles to access to care that lead to these unjust deaths”. → African American population severely affected by coronavirus in the United States

♦ The Polish presidential election scheduled to take place on Sunday May 10 was postponed at a later date, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski and his ally Jaroslaw Gowin announced Wednesday evening in a joint statement.

♦ The International Monetary Fund announced on Wednesday that it has approved a $ 739 million in emergency financial assistance to Kenya to help the country get through the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He granted some $ 491.5 million in aid to Uganda for the same reasons.

♦ In France, the winter break evictions have just been extended until July due to the pandemic.

♦ The Paris court will gradually resume its activity from Monday, May 11, the first day of deconfinement, with the holding of almost half of correctional hearings and in the presence of about one in two magistrates, the heads of the court said on Wednesday.

♦ The Air France-KLM group, which is to receive aid of 7 billion euros from the French state, accused a net loss of 1.8 billion euros in the first quarter, affected by the first effects of the Covid-19 on air transport in March, and on Thursday had a very bleak outlook until the third quarter included. The company anticipates a collapse of 95% for the second quarter and 80% in the third.

⇒ 7.45 a.m .: [DÉCONFINEMENT] Édouard Philippe will speak at 4 p.m.

Edouard Philippe will do today at 4 p.m. “The stage of May 11” which should mark the beginning of the deconfinement department by department and according to the level of the coronavirus epidemic.

Speaking from Matignon, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by several members of the government: Élisabeth Borne (ecological transition), Olivier Véran (health), Christophe Castaner (interior), Bruno Le Maire (economy), Muriel Pénicaud (work) and Jean -Michel Blanquer (education).

Several subjects crystallize attention four days before the expected unlocking of the country, which must take place in a “Progressive” and “Differentiated”, according to Edouard Philippe: the conditions for the reopening of nursery and elementary schools, the resumption of public transport, the return to businesses or the possibility of traveling within a radius of 100 km in particular.

Find theEssential information from the day of May 6:

♦ The pandemic of Covid-19 did more than 260,000 deaths worldwide, whose 30,076 in the UK, the European country now most affected. Over 3.6 million people have been infected.

♦ Russia has become the fifth most affected country in Europe by coronavirus, counting 10,000 new cases for the fourth consecutive day.

♦ Private sector jobs collapse in the United States. According to a monthly survey, these are 20.236 million fewer jobs for the first two weeks of April which are to be deplored.

♦ In France, Wednesday May 6 was marked by advertisements of the President of the Republic for save the culture sector. So among the measures, intermittent workers will have their right to unemployment extended until August 2021. The latter could soon be asked by national education to intervene massively with schoolchildren. In addition, Minister of Culture Franck Riester clarified that the National Center for Music, created in 2020, would have ” 50 million euros “. In addition, “ a festival fund “- the amount of which has not been detailed – in connection with local and regional authorities.

Muriel Pénicaud is she, expressed on partial unemployment. Nowadays, 12.1 million employees are affected. The Minister of Labor hopes that a level has been reached.

Jean Castex, responsible for organizing deconfinement, announced to the Senate law commission monitoring mission that“A possible restructuring plan” was in progress.

Transport, RATP and SNCF, are preparing for Monday, May 11 and the “great unknown” that represents this first stage of deconfinement.

♦ Belgium and Germany are preparing to relax their containment measures for the former and return to normal for the latter.

Welcome everyone to this live dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic.