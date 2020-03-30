Locke And Key Season 2 Is Happening, First Teaser Released

Locke and Key is the TV adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s cult comic book, and Season 1 was released by Netflix in February. The streaming giant has now announced that the show has been greenlit for the second season.

News of Locke and Key Season 2 was revealed on Twitter by the show’s official account. A short teaser shows one of the series’ magical keys, with the number 2 floating in it. Ok, it’s not the most exciting of teasers, but for fans of the genre-bending fantasy show, this is great news. Check it out below:

Work on Season 2 has actually been underway for several weeks–last month, producer Carlton Cuse told GameSpot that writing had already started, even though it was yet to be greenlit. The show focuses on a widowed mother and her three children as they move into their ancestral home after the father of the family is killed. Known as Keyhouse, the house holds secrets, including keys with mystical powers that have a connection to the deceased father. The cast includes Darby Stanchfield, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, and Bill Heck.

In his review of Season 1, GameSpot’s Michael Rougeau said, “if the Netflix version is your first introduction to Locke and Key and you don’t mind some cheesy writing, you’ll probably enjoy the show just fine, without all the baggage of the high expectations that fans have been lugging around for the decade-plus since Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s masterful horror comics series debuted.”

For more on Locke and Key, check out GameSpot’s look at all the major changes between the show and comic book, plus our guide to all the Easter Eggs in Season 1.