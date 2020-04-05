Locke & Key season 2: Netflix confirms it’s going back to Keyhouse

Netflix will bring audiences back to Keyhouse for more mystery and dark magic with a second season of Locke & Key.

The return of the supernatural series was initially announced on Facebook by IDW Publishing, the publisher of the comic book series that inspired the show. The series’ renewal was then confirmed on Twitter by Netflix with a brief video featuring a spinning key with a “2” engraved in it.

The announcement was not accompanied by any indication of when season 2 of Locke & Key will premiere, but given that the season has yet to begin filming and most television productions are currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show probably won’t return until sometime in 2021 at the earliest.

Season 1 of Locke & Key premiered in February 2020 and introduced audiences to the Locke family, who leave their home in Seattle to move to a quiet town in Massachusetts. Now living in the family’s ancestral home, known as Keyhouse, the children soon discover that the house holds many secrets — including a set of powerful keys that give them fantastic and occasionally terrifying abilities.

Their discovery puts them at odds with a mysterious entity who’s also searching for the keys and has a long history with both Keyhouse and their father, whose murder prompted the family’s return to Massachusetts.

Developed for TV by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite, Locke & Key is based on the comic of the same name created by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. The first season of Locke & Key received positive reviews, with young actor Jackson Robert Scott and actress Laysla De Oliveira praised for their portrayals of Bode Locke and the the demonic villain known as Dodge, respectively.

The rest of the series’ regular cast includes Darby Stanchfield as family matriarch Nina Locke, Connor Jessup as eldest son Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as middle child Kinsey Locke, and Petrice Jones and Griffin Gluck as a pair of Kinsey’s fellow students. Supporting cast members include Bill Heck as deceased family patriarch Rendell Locke, Aaron Ashmore as Rendell’s younger brother, Duncan Locke, and Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Rendell’s disturbed former student and murderer, Sam Lesser.