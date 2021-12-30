Logan Paul has enraged the internet yet again, this time over a homemade GameBoy table.

Logan Paul has enraged the internet once more, this time over a homemade GameBoy table.

LOGAN Paul has a shady internet reputation, but this time he’s being chastised for something completely unrelated.

The YouTuber shared a project for a gaming-themed table in a video posted to his social media accounts.

GameBoy Colors and a metal Pokémon frame for a nice little tabletop pic.twitter.comoEtsxJcwyx

Logan Paul posted on Twitter, “First epoxy resin project.”

“GameBoy Colors and a metal Pokémon frame make for a lovely little tabletop.”

Paul holds up the finished product at the end of the video, which shows the various stages of his crafting.

The tabletop also lights up for added effect, which he demonstrated in a later tweet.

You might not expect a craft project involving 20-year-old handheld consoles to cause such a stir, but it has.

Keep in mind that Paul has previously been involved in some pretty heinous controversies.

It’s unclear why this is causing such a stir on the internet, but it is.

“To afford just one of these most working-class people, they must work for months or even a year.”

In a thread of similar tweets, one Twitter user stated, “Here’s some rich guy who bought 15 of them just to destroy them all for a table.”

“You could have done it with only all-custom shells and button replacements that didn’t have any electronics in them…

“However, destroying the hardware is wrong on SO many levels,” another added.

People lamenting the loss of a mass-produced handheld that is reasonably priced on eBay make up the majority of the comments.

Logan hasn’t kidnapped them from a young child’s clutches–wait, no.

“Without a phone, a kid could have had a good time with his first game.”

Because of nostalgia, a man could have purchased and played on it.

“Someone could have been happy, and you wasted it by putting it in an epoxy resin.”

“What a pity.”

Let’s hope the thread is full of people trying to be funny but failing miserably.

The alternative is far too unpleasant to contemplate.

