Look At These Stunning Cyberpunk 2077 Posters

There’s already a wealth of cool Cyberpunk 2077 merch available to order, and now CD Projekt Red has unveiled a new collection of gorgeous posters to line your walls with while you wait for the highly-anticipated game’s September 17 release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Each of the posters focuses on one of the gangs in Night City, and they are available to order now.

The 20 x 30-inch posters come in standard and premium editions. Standard editions use regular paper and cost $30, while the $59 limited-edition premium versions are printed on Giclee-grade paper, making them both higher quality and more durable. The limited-edition posters probably won’t last long, and one of them–featuring the Tyger Claws gang–has already sold out.

The posters don’t come with a frame, so you’ll have to buy one separately if you want to give it the proper display treatment. Amazon has some nice cheap frames you could pair your poster with, including this Onyx Woodgrain museum frame for $27. One major downside to these posters is the whopping $11 shipping cost. Shipping tacked onto the already somewhat high price for the posters makes these a bit of an investment.

You can take a look at all three posters below. If you’re anxiously-awaiting the new CD Projekt Red action-RPG, make sure to check out our Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order guide for all of the details on various editions and bonuses. CD Projekt Red also recently confirmed that a next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 is a possibility for Xbox Series X and PS5, though it wouldn’t be ready in time for the consoles’ launches this holiday.

This gorgeous poster depicting the Tyger Claws gang has proven to be the most popular of the bunch so far, and it’s easy to see why. The swirling blues, purples, and pinks make for an eye-catching picture. The premium edition is sold out, but you can still order the standard edition for $30.

Decidedly grittier than the Tyger Claws poster, this poster simply shows a portrait of menacingly serious Maelstrom gang members. Both the standard and premium editions are in stock.

Showing off some of the cool rides you’ll see across Night City, the Valentino’s poster is up for grabs in both premium and standard editions.