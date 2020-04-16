Look At This $300 Collector’s Edition For SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

A cult-classic game from the PS2, Xbox, and GameCube era is soon coming to modern consoles–yes, we’re obviously talking about SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, a remake of the 2003 3D platformer based on the popular cartoon. THQ Nordic finally revealed a release date for the game, which is set to launch June 23 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, so it won’t be long before fans can return to the oceanic town of Bikini Bottom, reimagined with vibrant visuals.

First revealed ahead of E3 2019, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated follows SpongeBob and his friends Patrick and Sandy as they work to save Bikini Bottom from the evil Plankton and his horde of robots. SpongeBob and team must make their way through various platforming levels, avoiding hazards, collecting items, and battling wacky robots. While the original game was single-player only, the remake adds a new horde multiplayer mode (online and split-screen); it also includes original content that was cut from the original, like the Robo Squidward boss fight.

The original game received mixed reviews and currently holds an overall score of 71 on Metacritic (with an 8.3 user score), but it’s since developed a cult following, and it’s a favorite within the speedrunning community.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is available to pre-order now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and it has two different special editions, which you can check out below. We’ve detailed what comes with each edition, including the huge and appropriately wacky Collector’s Edition.

The standard edition includes just the base game and is available to pre-order for a modest $30. As of right now, no pre-order bonuses have been announced, although retailers may offer their own exclusive bonuses eventually. We’ll note those here when available. Physical console copies are available at the following retailers–you can also pre-order for a slight discount on Steam right now.

Upgrade to the Shiny Edition, and you’ll get several SpongeBob goodies along with your game. Available for $150, the Shiny Edition is up for pre-order and includes the following collectibles:

Only real SpongeBob fans will want to shell out for the $300 F.U.N. Edition, which is more expensive than the collector’s editions for AAA games like The Last of Us Part 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Ghost of Tsushima. In addition to everything in the Shiny Edition, the F.U.N. Edition gets you figurines for Sandy and Patrick along with a set of Tiki keyrings. Here’s a look at what it includes and where you can purchase it.