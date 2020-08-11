LOOK: Elon Musk Silences Bernie Sanders After Both Enganged in a Twitter War About ‘Billionare Tax’

Bernie Sanders silenced as Elon Musk replies with memes and facts about the senator in a Twitter War!

Elon Musk engages Bernie Sanders to a Twitter ‘standoff’ with the U.S. Senator being silenced and quiet after a series of replies the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made to him regarding billionaire taxation and renewable energy.

The series of exchanges began on Friday, August 8, 2020, and lasted for several days before Sanders turning silent and discontinues engaging with Musk.

This Twitter exchange is all about the Vermont U.S. Senator’s “Make Billionaires Pay Act” that urges America’s top billionaires to pay an all-out, one-time 60 percent tax wealth accumulated from the period of March 18, 2020, to January of 2021. The said tax would be used to fund the American healthcare system currently paid by taxpayers out of their own pockets.

U.S. Billionaires, with the likes of Elon Musk and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, are affected by the said bill. The ‘Billionaire Tax’ would supposedly fund ‘Medicare’ healthcare provider over the next 12 months once it’s paid. The bill targets four U.S. billionaires with Musk and Zuckerberg included.

“Yes, that’s right. By taxing 60 percent of the wealth gains made by just 467 billionaires during this horrific pandemic, we could guarantee healthcare as a right for an entire year. And billionaires would still be able to pocket more than $310.1 billion in wealth gains during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression,” Bernie Sanders said in his bill fact sheet.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk would be paying a one-time fee of $27.5 billion once this bill is passed in the senate.

Teslarati’s Twitter Account (@Teslarati) posted an article regarding the Billionaire Taxation that Bernie Sanders authored, mentioned Elon Musk. To which, Musk replied with a ‘Bernie Sanders Meme.’

The meme exhibits with a younger photo of the senator that invites people to a drinking game every time “the Bernster” (Sanders) mentions anything about ‘a free government program.’ While this tweet was not directed to the official Twitter account of Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders), the Vermont Senator quoted Musk’s ‘meme’ tweet that directly addressed the Tesla and SpaceX CEO as someone who “l-o-v-e-s corporate socialism for himself.”



The tweet included a ‘Los Angeles Times’ article screenshot about receiving $4.9 billion in subsidies.

The senator’s tweet caught Musk’s attention to which he replied a series of threads explaining that his company, Tesla, did more to make to advance the Earth in the use of sustainable energy. He also remarked that what Sanders said is “bs” and that the senator is a docile puppet of oil.



After Musk’s last tweet, the U.S. Senator did not respond anymore or continued the thread.

Apart from Elon Musk, here are the top billionaires that would be affected by the said bill, explaining their growth in profit, net worth, and how much they’ll need to pay once the proposal is approved.

The ‘billionaire tax’ accumulates a whopping total of $421.7 billion that is all intended for the healthcare provider of Americans.

