LOOK: League of Legends’ 150th Champ Yone Secret Interaction with Yasuo—and Everything You Need to Know

Riot Game’s League of Legends releases Yone, also known as “The Unforgotten,” the demonic brother of Yasuo who came back to life after escaping the rift—revealing a stunning emote that highlights the Ionian brothers’ hidden interaction.

League of Legends’ Patch 10.16 finally arrived last August 6, 2020, and it brought with it the game’s 150th champion that is hyping up the entire League. Yone, a demonic, dual-sword samurai wielder, enters the game after initially being introduced in Riot’s League of Runeterra card game.

Yone is sporting a skillset that gives the best of both worlds: Physical and Magic damage.

According to Dexerto, YouTuber Vandiril, shares an exciting in-game secret to league players that shows more of the Ionian brothers’ bond and interaction.

As players carefully time and sync the ‘Ctrl+3’ emote command in-game, Yone and Yasuo will both drop or sheath their weapons and bring out their musical instruments. Yasuo leans on his wind sword, etched into the ground, and plays his flute while Yone spins and brings out his violin. The demonic champion plays it like a cello, and the duo produces a melodramatic song.

Yone’s inclusion in the game now gives depth and completeness to Yasuo’s seemingly incomplete flute performance as both emote complement each other.

“Initially I wanted Yone to be sort of like an ‘echo fighter’ to Yasuo. We wanted to lower Yasuo’s pick rate, which sounds really weird! But it’s actually healthy for League,” Riot developer Jonathan “EndlessPillows” Fuller said, sharing his insight about creating the demonic samurai.

The developer then stresses that this new creation gives Yasuo mains a chance to try out and use a new champion that still provides similar gameplay. He said that this move by Riot Games is “healthy” for summoners and the League, for it gives a fresh experience to gamers.

He also stressed “champion diversity” for everyone as Yasuo is currently the “highest played” champion.

Check out the list about Yone, the Unforgotten’s champion spotlight, and overview below.

Pretty much it is now known that Yone is the demonic brother of Yasuo whom he ‘accidentally’ murdered during a duel gone wrong, as developers teased in an anime short last month. It may have been said that Yone mirrors league favorite, Yasuo, but this champion differs in its dedicated skillset.

Mobafire’s Yone build guide offers a unique take on the champion that mainly focuses on enhancing the character’s physical damage with Infinity Edge and Death Dance. The guide also warns against going up against assassin Zed.

