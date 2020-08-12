Look! Stunning Photos of China’s Most Romantic Coastline that Has No Sand

The Red Beach is in full bloom again as can be seen in stunning photos of the Panjin City’s treasure were shown in a CNN report on Wednesday, August 12.

China’s Red Beach is different from Puerto Rico’s Playa Caracas in the Island of Vieques, which only got its name from the navy that used to occupy it. The Red Beach Wetland has no sand and is not suitable for swimming.

Located in Panjin City in northern Liaoning Province, it is the northernmost coastline in China, which derives its dramatic colors from the seepweed that blossoms and grows on the massive mudflat in the wetland.

Panjin’s seepweed, which blankets the 6,667 hectares of wetland sprout in spring, and then it blooms in amazing red color as early as July after being penetrated by alkali and soaked with saline. The seepweed is most vibrant in September and October, which carpeted the mudflat crimson red that seemed to stretch infinitely.

More than 2 million tourists every year visit the site to marvel at the unusual beach and take loads of photos, based on Red Beach Wetland Resort Administrative Committee’s data. However, this is much less this year due to the pandemic that shut down China’s tourism since the start of the year.

The Red Beach National Scenic Corridor has reopened in April and It includes the long stretch that was tagged by the local media as “China’s most romantic leisure coastline.” Meanwhile, it was given the second-highest rate for tourist attractions in China with an AAAA grade.

Aside from the astonishing views of the crimson beach, tourists can be entertained as well by thousands of waterfowls as well as the vast rippling sea of reeds.

Authorities also created a wooden path on the mudflat, which allows visitors to walk through the Red Beach. Among the 100 seepweeds in tidal wetlands around the world, Panjin’s seepweed is unique. Called the Suaeda, this type of seepweed is rarely red.

It is also home to more than 260 different migratory bird species, which include the endangered black-billed gulls and the world’s second-rarest crane, the wild red-crowned cranes.

Visitors can also experience mitten crabs, bamboo shoots, and rice, which was the official rice served in the 2008 Beijing Olympics Games. Meanwhile, tourists can use the “Funwanhao Travel Network” to purchase tickets into the scenic spot.

In April, the price tickets were sold at a discounted price of 30 yuan per ticket from the original price of 110 yuan per ticket. Tourism authorities also encourage guests to choose natural scenic areas to visit and play, instead of the enclosed tourist spots to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Also, continuous disinfection and epidemic prevention measures are strictly observed across the Red Beach while all employees have undergone professional safety service training and epidemic prevention to ensure the safety of tourists.

