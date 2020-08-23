LOOK: Tesla’s New Unlicensed Sensor Will Notify Forgetful Parents When Child Is Left Inside a Hot Car

Electric vehicle manufacturer and clean energy company, Tesla, seeks to add a new but ‘unlicensed’ sensor in the long list of features that their electric vehicles have to notify parents when a child is left inside the car during a hot day. This will also be an action towards children’s safety and increasing the vehicle’s anti-theft features.

Tesla’s proposed short-range interactive motion-sensing device focuses on targetting forgetful parents who leave their children behind in their cars. Reuters reported that Tesla sought the approval of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to market the sensors.

The sensor’s function is significantly higher than the approved power level under the existing rules; that is why the California-based automotive maker seeks the FCC’s approval.

The millimeter-wave sensors would be fitted in Tesla’s car in the guise of four transmitters and three receiver-antennas that are driven by a radar front-end unit. Tesla states that the use of millimeter-wave radar technology is advantageous over other sensor systems.

Other sensor systems present in vehicles are in the form of cameras and in-seat detection systems.

Tesla seeks the FCC’s approval to operate outside the rules and regulations for sensors inside a vehicle. The electric car company is pushing for this to add a more comprehensible safety system aimed at protecting the welfare of the children and passengers alike.

The millimeter-wave sensors that Tesla will utilize will operate at a higher power level than allowed under existing rules. The new tech that will be added on production vehicles will make use of radars that can be seen through soft materials, whether blankets or thicker fabrics draped over a child or other human beings in the car.

Children and objects left in the car’s seats will also be differentiated by the device instead of weight-based sensor systems. Tesla adds that this new technology will be ‘fool-proof’ or reducing the likelihood of false alarms.

Not only that, but Tesla also highlighted that the radar-based device would detect movements such as breathing patterns and heart rates to ensure that the detection is accurate. This new device also covers a more precise seat-belt engagement alerts.

Tesla market its vehicles as the ‘safest cars in the world,’ according to their recent safety report. The company’s electric cars are heavily invested with technological advances that Tesla believes is the key to improve safety.



Tesla aims to protect not only those in their electric vehicles but also all other persons on the road. A low center of gravity is present in the car, making it more stable. Not only that, but the electric vehicles are also equipped with fortified strength and large crumple zones. Tesla boasts Models S, X, and 3 to achieving the lowest probability of injury that was tested by the U.S.government’s New Car Assessment Program.

Electrek mentioned that Tesla added an aftermarket add-on that boosts the vehicle’s anti-theft measures by detecting movement inside the cabin and outside the car. Any unauthorized movement will cause the vehicle to tip its alarm to go off.

Despite this request, Tesla has yet opened up or released official statements or names for the new sensors. The Federal Communications Commission seeks public comments on Tesla’s request up until September 21.

