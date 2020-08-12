LOOK: Xiaomi’s Wicked See-Through Mi LUX OLED Smart TV is Priced More Expensive than We Thought

If you thought things would not get any weirder after thousands of tech out there, well, see for yourself.

Chinese consumer electrics manufacturer, Xiaomi, best known for their performance smartphones, crafts an innovation that is undoubtedly out of the ordinary- its new see-through OLED Smart Television!

As the Chinese tech company giant, Xiaomi, celebrate its tenth anniversary, it releases two new performance smartphones namely, Mi 10 Ultra and K30 Ultra. Apart from that, Xiaomi’s blog post said that the company is releasing a third addition to their anniversary line-up, Xiaomi’s Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition.

Xiaomi’s bold new smart television is priced at RMB 49,999 (7,192.96 US Dollars as of August 12, 2020) and will begin its sale come August 16, 2020, at 10:00 in the morning.

“Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition is the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV. With an edge-to-edge transparent self-luminous display transmitting images that seem to be suspended in the air, this TV ushers in a new way to consume visual content previously only seen in science fiction films.” Xiaomi Team’s blog post said.

Xiaomi aims to replicate televisions set in the futuristic timeline as seen on Science Fiction or Sci-Fi films or television shows. They also aim to get ahead of the competition in providing the “major exploration of future TV forms.”

Xiaomi also shared that it would seemingly look like a “glass display” when turned off that will incorporate the virtual and real elements to bring an “unprecedented visual experience.”

Xiaomi equipped the Mi LUX TV with the 55″ Transparent OLED panel that portrays a 150000:1 static contrast ratio with an infinite dynamic contrast ratio that offers immense brightness and rich blacks throughout the screen.

The 10-bit panel display “1.07 billion color combinations” that is made from the wide variety of color spectrum that is far beyond the human eye can perceive, at DC-P3 93 percent.

The Verge shares Universal Display Corporation’s TOLED or Transparent OLED technology specs breakdown that is believed to be a pillar of Xiaomi’s tech.

TOLEDs are sporting transparent components in the entirety of the display where each diode emits their light. This technology emits light in both front and rear directions, making it transparent either way. When the device is turned off, it can appear ‘transparent as is. Most OLEDs in the current market is made of reflective cathode layers that prevent transparency even if components are disassembled.

The Mi LUX TV Transparent Edition features a MediaTek 9650 custom made chip for TV together with Xiaomi’s AI Master Smart Engine that can produce vibrant and crisp displays that the device’s graphic resolution intelligently refines.

The TV is gaming certified as it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate from its 120Hz MEMC Technology, creating a clear motion presentation. This serves gamers with a 1ms fast response rate, providing lifelike control and smooth latency.

Apart from the display, Xiaomi put their money and developed the TV’s audio as well. The tech company boasts of the device being perfectly compatible with AI Master for Audio that chooses the right fit of audio presentation for specific content that plays or displayed. The device is notably supporting Dolby’s Atmos technology as well.

The TV runs on MIUI TV custom made by Xiaomi for its devices. The company is known for producing their signature user interface for their devices and Xiaomi markets this as the perfect addition to their transparent TV. Always-on display is also available for the television to display images or texts suiting the user’s preferences.

