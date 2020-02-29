Looking for Swisscom 5G Wide with the Samsung Galaxy S20!

Swisscom does an excellent job in 5G, already covering almost the whole country. Awesome! “data-medium-file =” https://i2.wp.com/www.xavierstuder.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Swisscom_5G_Wide.jpg?fit=300%2C189&ssl=1 “data-large- file = “https://i2.wp.com/www.xavierstuder.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Swisscom_5G_Wide.jpg?fit=940%2C591&ssl=1” class = “wp-image-42071 size -large “title =” With the supplier Ericsson, Swisscom does an excellent job in 5G by already covering almost all of Switzerland. Remarkable. “Src =” https://i2.wp.com/www.xavierstuder.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Swisscom_5G_Wide.jpg?resize=940%2C591&ssl=1 “alt =” With the As an Ericsson supplier, Swisscom does an excellent job in 5G, already covering almost all of Switzerland. Remarkable. “Width =” 940 “height =” 591 “srcset =” https://i2.wp.com/www.xavierstuder.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Swisscom_5G_Wide.jpg?resize=1200% 2C755 & ssl = 1 1200w, https://i2.wp.com/www.xavierstuder.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Swisscom_5G_Wide.jpg?resize=300%2C189&ssl=1 300w, https: // i2. wp.com/www.xavierstuder.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Swisscom_5G_Wide.jpg?resize=768%2C483&ssl=1 768w, https://i2.wp.com/www.xavierstuder.com/wp -content / uploads / 2020/02 / Swisscom_5G_Wide.jpg? resize = 1536% 2C966 & ssl = 1 1536w, https://i2.wp.com/www.xavierstuder.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Swisscom_5G_Wide. jpg? w = 1600 & ssl = 1 1600w “sizes =” (max-width: 940px) 100vw, 940px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>

Swisscom said at the end of 2019 that it would cover around 90% of the territory with basic 5G, which it calls 5G Wide. While this technology is an improvement over 4G, it has yet to reach the heights promised by the ultimate 5G. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is one of the first smartphones available compatible with this technology …

Swisscom provided me with a compatible SIM card, asking me to look with Samsung when the latter deploys the update to make its ultimate flagship compatible. Indeed, the test model that was provided to me by this manufacturer is not yet available in stores. The consumer should however have direct access to this potential.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G



This means that this Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is not yet fully finalized in terms of both networking and photography. A next update, scheduled before the commercial launch on March 13, will therefore bring its share of improvements, including this 5G Wide, which should bring more responsiveness, slightly more speed and perhaps a gain in autonomy, as explained by Ericsson…

For now, it’s worth looking into Swisscom and Sunrise coverage cards. In the Lausanne region, the first offers 5G Fast on the EFFL side, according to this page. As for Sunrise, an antenna is installed at the Chalet in Gobet, for those who would like to use Gigabit mobile. At the same time, we see that this 5G Wide is available throughout the city!

5G will evolve over several years

But what is it about? As with previous mobile technologies, 5G is a scalable technology that will be deployed in several stages. Initially, it relies on the infrastructure of the 4G core network. We speak in this case of 5G “non-standalone”, as opposed to 5G “standalone” or autonomous, which rest on its own core network.

Then there is the question of the frequencies used. Swisscom 5G Fast is deployed on antennas using frequencies on the order of 3.5 GHz and above, enough to provide higher speeds, but not far from the antennas. 5G on millimeter waves (at more than 26 Ghz) will go even faster, but will carry even less … As for 5G Wide, it uses the frequencies and mobile infrastructures used until now, which allow less speed, but more blanket. More information on the Ericsson site …

Stay connected…

Xavier Studer