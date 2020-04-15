Loosen or not loosen? Politics in a dilemma

There is enormous pressure on those in government at federal and state levels. Even after almost four weeks, the majority of the population endorsed the unprecedented restrictions, at least surveys suggest. But how much longer?

Constitutional lawyers pose the question of proportionality in the massive interference with fundamental rights. In addition, there are the psychological and social consequences of the ban on contact, especially with regard to children in difficult family environments or victims of domestic violence. Every day in the lockdown costs the economy billions, companies demand a perspective.

At the same time, epidemiologists warn against loosening the measures too early. There is a risk that the virus will return in a second wave, that the health system will still be overloaded.

Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), sees no reason for the all-clear. Significantly fewer new infections were reported than in the period before Easter. Bottlenecks in intensive care beds in hospitals are not expected in the current development. But: “We cannot yet conclusively say whether the number of cases will actually decrease.” The data basis is too imprecise.

At the moment, the registered new infections have “leveled off at a high level” and there are “no clear indications that they will decrease sharply”. In addition, the so-called reproductive rate – how many people are infected by an infected person – is still 1.2. The RKI had always pointed out that the epidemic only really weakened if an infected person was statistically less infected than another person.

In a position paper, scientists from the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research in Braunschweig warn that the drastic everyday restrictions are already being relaxed. They also refer to the number of reproductions, which must drop permanently and significantly below the value of 1.0. “The more stringent the measures, the faster the target value is reached,” the paper says.

The Helmholtz researchers rely on model calculations that simulate the spread of the virus, depending on how strict the contact blocks are. The council “from the point of view of systemic immunology and epidemiology” with regard to the decisions on Wednesday should be held on the lockdown. “A later resumption of the measures would probably be more difficult to convey to the population than a continuation today.”

Scientific advice is in demand in politics during these times of crisis, but it is not uncommon to provide one-sided views of a complex problem. Even among virologists, there are different views as to which approach is appropriate and sensible.

In the hope of a comprehensive perspective from the academic world, the federal government turned to the Leopoldina, the most traditional German scholarly society. Professors from various disciplines take a close look at the corona dilemma in a working group. Merkel had described the report as “very important” for the upcoming decisions.

The opinion of the Leopoldina scientists has been available since Monday. They recommend “to develop criteria and strategies for the gradual return to normality beyond the acute restrictions of fundamental fundamental rights such as freedom of movement”. However, their suggestions met with a mixed response.

Improve data base

The Leopoldina scientists point to a problem: the official number of new infections depends heavily on how many people with symptoms are tested. This leads to “a distorted perception of the infection process”. Reliable statements about how many people in Germany may already be immune cannot be made. This also applies to estimates and model calculations for the course of the corona.

“These measures, called ‘shutdown’, are based in part on assumptions without an adequate knowledge base,” says the statement. As a solution, the Leopoldina professors propose a representative and regional survey of the infection and immunity status – which is anything but easy in practice. In addition, some experts, such as RKI boss Wieler, have doubts that the number of unreported cases of corona in Germany is really that high.

The Leopoldina recommendation is to resume primary and secondary education as soon as possible – including secondary schools, junior high schools, comprehensive schools and high schools up to tenth grade. Wieler, on the other hand, suggests that schools be reopened for the higher classes first. Young people could better comply with the distance rules.

The Education and Science Union (GEW) also expressed skepticism about the proposals of the science academy. So far, issues of infection protection as well as hygiene and cleanliness in educational institutions have often not been resolved, said GEW Chair Marlis Tepe. Sufficient protective masks would have to be made available.

In addition, the question of school transport is unresolved: the risk of infections in public transport can hardly be minimized. Tepe also recalled the high proportion of educators and educators who belong to high-risk groups.

Kindergartens should only open again in summer, according to the recommendation in the Leopoldina report. Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) raised concerns: “We also have to think of children from families who live in very cramped and difficult social conditions. External contacts and support from educators in their development and language training are particularly important to them. ”

According to Leopoldina, retail and gastronomy could soon resume business with restrictions. In addition, the Germans should be allowed to travel again in the foreseeable future, on business and privately. “Depending on the possible spatial distance and the contact intensities of those involved, social, cultural and sporting events should be gradually made possible again,” it says.

“People cannot endure this inclusion in the long run”

On the other hand, there are epidemiological fears that the fight against the virus could relapse. Many politicians see it that way. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), for example, warned of an “outbidding competition” and argued for a “prudent way”.

Berlin’s head of government Michael Müller (SPD) assumes that the exit restrictions in the capital will not be relaxed before April 27. Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU), on the other hand, believes it is possible that the federal and state governments will agree on Wednesday to relax the corona restrictions on retail and wholesale.

