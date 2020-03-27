Louisiana to postpone its presidential primaries until June

Louisiana will postpone its April presidential primaries, becoming the first state to do so in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, CNBC reports. Originally scheduled for April 4th, the state will instead hold its primaries on June 20th, with municipal elections coming on July 25th, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said during a press conference on Friday.

“We want to protect the health and safety of all Louisianans by doing our part to prevent the spread of this highly infectious disease,” Ardoin said.

The campaigns of the two top candidates in the race for the Democratic nomination for president, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, canceled events in Ohio this week after three cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in the state. Both campaigns are considering whether to cancel future events as the virus continues to spread in the US. President Trump’s campaign has not canceled any campaign events so far.

As of this morning, Louisiana had 19 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.