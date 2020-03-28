MacBook Air Retina: Anti-glare coating on the screen can also deteriorate

The MacBook Air Retina are mentioned in an internal Apple document, among the models likely to experience an accelerated deterioration of the anti-glare coating of their screens, indicates MacRumors.

Recognition of this problem by Apple may result in the replacement of the screen, free of charge. However, the brand has never communicated on an after-sales program as it occasionally does. She stuck to confirming the existence of this internal note, which gives her a certain latitude to refuse care.

In this document, reserved for Apple Stores and Authorized Service Centers, the machines potentially affected are listed. It is in this list that the MBA is absent, while it appears elsewhere in the text. It is therefore difficult to know what type of after-sales service can be offered for this machine, the first copies of which were released in 2018.

The list of machines considered includes the MacBook 12 “Retina (2015 to 2017), MacBook Pro 13” (early 2015, 2016 and 2017) and 15 “(mid-2015, 2016 and 2017).

A Facebook group collects user testimonials with photos of their damaged screens.