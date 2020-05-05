MacBook Pro 13 updated: better keyboard, double memory, more power

Apple recently presented a new version of the MacBook Air 13-inch with a new keyboard and proven scissor mechanism instead of the error-prone butterfly mechanism of the keys, as well as with double memory and more speed (see mid-March announcement). Now the MacBook Pro has been improved in the same way.

The MacBook Pro (2020) comes with the new keyboard and again has a physical escape key. The model variants are now all delivered with double memory and also received even more modern processors for more performance.

The 13 ″ MacBook Pro, updated with a new Magic Keyboard, double the storage capacity and faster graphics performance.

While this is good news for Mac users, it was expected that all of these improvements would be in a slightly larger 14-inch model. This 14-inch model was to replace the 13-inch models, as was the case in November 2019 with the replacement of the 15-inch model by the new MacBook Pro 16-inch (see message). As a reminder, the new 16-inch case is only a little bigger than the previously used 15-inch notebooks with a larger screen size thanks to the reduced screen frame.

Pricing and availability

As of today, the new MacBook Pro 13 (2020) can be ordered at apple.com and in the Apple Store app at an entry-level price of CHF 1499 including VAT. It will arrive at customers later this week and will be available in select Apple stores and authorized Apple retailers.

