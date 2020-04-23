Madden 20 Offers A First Look At Rob Gronkowski In A Bucs Jersey

NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski recently came out of retirement to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joining his former Patriots teammate Tom Brady in Florida, as part of one of the biggest surprise moves in the league’s recent history. The 2020 season hasn’t begun yet, but thanks to Madden NFL 20, we have a first look at Gronkowski in a Bucs jersey.

It’s a real trip to see Gronk and Brady in new threads, as both players were drafted by the Patriots and only ever played in New England for their entire NFL careers until this point. Check out the video below to see Gronk and Brady in their new jerseys. In addition to this video, the Bucs released a photoshopped picture showing the two players in their new jerseys, too.

Brady got a two-year, $50 million deal to move to the Bucs, while Gronkowski is earning $10 million. The 2020 NFL season is projected to begin in September, but whether or not it will move forward as planned due to the COVID-19 crisis remains to be seen.

As for NFL video games, Madden NFL 21 is expected to release around August, as is tradition for the annual series. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is on the cover. Jackson had a record-setting season with the most rushing yards for a quarterback and was voted unanimously to be the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player. He was the second player in history to win unanimously, after Tom Brady, and was the second-youngest to win, after Jim Brown. He was also the youngest quarterback in NFL history to start a Pro Bowl game.

In addition to Madden NFL 21, 2K Sports is developing a non-simulator NFL game, while a new mobile game called NFL Clash is in development as well.

Madden NFL 20 will be free to play from April 23-26 on PS4 and Xbox One as part of a special promotion from EA Sports.