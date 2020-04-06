Mafia II and Mafia III definitive editions rated for PS4

Let’s hope it actually shows up.
Source: 2K Games
What you need to know
- Mafia II is a cult classic adventure game that launched on Xbox 360.
- A Mafia II: Definitive Edition was rated for PlayStation 4 in Taiwan.
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition was also spotted.
- An upgraded version of Mafia II may be coming to modern hardware soon.
Mafia II is one of the most popular games on PlayStation 3, and it looks like it’s getting an upgraded version for PlayStation 4 (PS4) soon. Today, Gematsu noticed that Mafia II: Definitive Edition — and Mafia III: Definitive Edition — were rated for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 by the Taiwanese Game Rating Committee.
The outlet said the following. Android Central was able to verify that the listings are indeed accurate. It could mean that both versions are probably on the way.
The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated Mafia II: Definitive Edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as Mafia III: Definitive Edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The news comes following a rating for Mafia II Definitive Edition for unspecified platforms by the Korea Game Rating and Administration Committee on April 4.
Many years ago, the existence of a Serious Sam Collection for upgraded consoles was revealed, but it seems like the title ended up being a Google Stadia timed exclusive. So just because a listing exists, doesn’ mean it’s coming to consoles soon. Hopefully, that isn’t the case with Mafia II: Definitive Edition because many gamers want to replay the cult-classic experience with modern controls and visuals.
