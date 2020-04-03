Magic The Gathering: Here’s Another New Card From Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth

Recently, GameSpot had a big reveal for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth. We saw Snapdex, Apex of the Hunt, whose Godzilla Series Monster version is none other than King Caesar. Now, we have another reveal for the upcoming set.

Auspicious Starrix is a 6/6 creature from the upcoming set, which will launch in April and May. It utilizes the new Mutate mechanic, which allows you to combine creatures into one, unstoppable beast. Additionally, while using the Mutate mechanic, you exile permanent cards from your library, then put those permanents onto the battlefield. Check out the card below.

“We wanted to go all out showing how awesome Godzilla in Magic would be, so we made sure to bring the new Mutate ability onto these cards,” lead product designer of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Mike Turian explained to GameSpot. “Then when you combine Magic and Godzilla, there are so many evergreen abilities that fit perfectly so we mixed in those also. Who doesn’t want to have an amazing Godzilla that tramples over all of your opponent’s puny creatures?”

Additionally, there is a showcase version of the card–which you can see below. What makes Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth special is that it brings characters from Toho into the world of Magic. So you’ll see Godzilla trampling through the battlefield, along with other famous kaiju. There will be 16 of these Godzilla Series Monsters (GSM), and three additional ones in Japanese.

The new set will consist of 274 cards, and it will launch soon. Because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Wizards of the Coast is staggering the launch of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoth. Here is what the release schedule looks like.

May 15 will also be the launch for Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam.

These GSM cards will also have Magic variants, versions of the card that don’t feature a famous monster. However, functionally, they work the same.

“These are fully functional Magic cards: you can put them in your deck, play them in tournaments, everything,” explained Mark Heggen, Product Architect for Magic The Gathering. “They’re all creatures, and as you’d expect from Godzilla and his friends most of them are pretty huge. Creatively, they showcase various eras of the Godzilla universe and history, so you’ll see things like skyscrapers and airplanes in the background, which you’d never find on traditional Ikoria Magic cards. Then we created for each of them an equivalent ‘twin’ creature that has the same rules and abilities, but creatively exists within the world of Ikoria. So, the Ikoria versions function as the ‘standard’ versions of card, and then the Godzilla versions are special alternate versions that players can choose to play.”