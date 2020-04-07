Magic: The Gathering’s next set includes a Godzilla crossover, check out the first card

The next set of cards for Magic: The Gathering will include a Godzilla crossover. Called Ikoria, Lair of Behemoths, the cards will be available in every draft booster box. The set, previously codenamed “Cricket,” will be available April 16 on Magic: The Gathering Arena, with a full retail release on May 15.

This is the first time that a set of cards has introduced the plane of Ikoria. The main character, a planeswalker, is named Lukka. He’s a member of the Coppercoats, a military unit that protects the city of Drannith from Ikoria’s savage monsters.

“Lukka’s world is forever changed when he forms a mystical connection with a ferocious, winged cat,” said publisher Wizards of the Coast in a news release Thursday. “Such bonds are treasonous in Drannith, forcing Lukka to flee from the very home he was sworn to protect. Now an outcast monster ‘bonder,’ Lukka must survive the wilds of Ikoria with the help of planeswaker Vivien Reid.”

It’s unlikely that the monsters attacking the fantastical land include classic kaiju from our plane of existence; that’s why these crossover cards will be included as a special promotional pack-in.

“Each Godzilla Monster Series card will feature a monster from the pantheon of the Godzilla franchise as a Magic card from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths,” Wizards said. “There will be a total of 16 Godzilla Series Monster cards available in English, with three more available only in Japanese.”

The special Godzilla, King of the Monsters card itself will only be available as a buy-a-box promotion at local retailers. Those retailers have been hit especially hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Wizards of the Coast is doing what it can to help, including a special promotion that includes Wizards Play Network affiliates in its new online version of Friday Night Magic.

A bundle of 10 booster packs for Ikoria, Lair of Behemoths, the next set for Wizards of the Coast’s Magic: The Gathering.