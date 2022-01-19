Make your friends jealous with this viral Samsung hack that can’t be done on an iPhone.

Make your friends envious with this viral Samsung hack that can’t be done on an iPhone.

THIS HAS TO BE IT IF YOU’VE EVER NEEDED A REASON TO GET ONE OVER ON YOUR IPHONE FRIENDS.

There’s one thing the iPhone can’t do, and it’ll make you popular with your friends in a pinch.

“This is a feature that Samsung users can flaunt,” Hamza Nadeem, a TikToker with 235,000 followers, explained.

The feature in question is a battery sharing feature that utilizes wireless charging technology.

It means that any Samsung smartphone with wireless charging capabilities can provide emergency power to someone else’s phone.

The recipient’s phone does not have to be a Samsung, but it does need to support wireless charging.

As a result, you can even help iPhone users.

However, this means you’ll use up your own battery, so make sure you have enough before giving it away.

It’s very simple to do from a Samsung phone.

To use the wireless power sharing feature, simply slide down to open the notification bar and tap the Wireless power sharing button.

Then simply turn the phone over so that it is face down.

Get the other phone that needs to be charged and place it on top of the Samsung phone, face up and crossways.

The battery should then begin to charge.

With the Mate 20 Pro in 2018, Huawei became the first smartphone company to introduce reverse wireless charging.

Starting with the S10 series in 2019, Samsung began offering it.

But keep in mind that wireless charging isn’t nearly as fast as wired charging, so this isn’t a quick fix.

It’s probably best to only provide a small amount of power at a time in desperate situations.

