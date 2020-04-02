Making the Cut: How to watch the fashion reality competition online from anywhere

While there’s likely to be a familiar feel to proceedings for fans of Klum and Gunn’s previous show, Making The Cut draws in elements of the Apprentice and focuses just as much on the business and commerce side of the fashion world as it does style and artistry.

Having hosted Project Runway for 16 seasons, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are back with a new fashion reality show – this time for Amazon – read on to find out how to stream Making The Cut. The show takes 12 established designers from around the world as they compete for a $1million cash prize and the chance to become the next global fashion brand.

There’s also an intriguing tie-in along the way, with the winning designs from each episode set to be sold exclusively in a limited run on Amazon with all profits going directly to the winning contestant after each episode goes out on the streaming service on a Friday.

The show’s super-stylish judging line-up includes supermodel Naomi Campbell, former socialite Nicole Richie, ex-Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld and designer Joseph Altuzarra.

With each show boasting runway shows in exotic locations and big budget glossy production values throughout, its a show that’s set to look as lavish as some of the looks cooked up by the designers.

Read on for full details on how to stream Making the Cut no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Making the Cut

Exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, the show premiered on the streaming service on March 27 with the opening two episodes made available on the same day.

New episodes from the 10-part first run will be made available on the service every Friday.

Watch Making the Cut online from outside your country

We have details for how US, UK, Australian and Canadian reality fans can watch the show further down in this guide.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

