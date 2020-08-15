Manchester City vs Lyon live stream: How to watch the Champions League quarter-final online from anywhere

This one-legged, last-eight clash marks the second meeting between these two sides in this tournament, with the French side currently having the upper-hand. Read on to find out how to watch this crucial match between Manchester City vs Lyon, no matter where in the world you are.
The two sides faced each other twice in the 2018/19 group stage of the competition, with Lyon running out 2-1 victors at the Etihad, while the reverse fixture in France ended in a 2-2 draw.
Both teams come into this quarter-final having claimed some big scalps, with the Citizens knocking out Real Madrid over two legs in the last round and Lyon shocking Italian champions Juventus to progress.
While Pep Guardiola’s side have been installed as heavy favorites to win by the bookies, Lyon should not be underestimated.
Deadly on the counterattack, Rudi Garcia’s side look like they’re intent on proving a point having missed out on qualification for next year’s Champions League after the French Ligue 1 was controversially cancelled while they sat outside the top three.
With Man City finishing second in the Premier League and exiting the FA Cup at the semi-final stage, the pressure is now on Guardiola to deliver the one trophy that has so far eluded him since taking the helm at the Etihad Stadium back in 2016.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this Champions League quarter-final clash between Manchester City vs Lyon with our guide below.
Manchester City vs Lyon: Where and when?
This Champions League last-eight clash is a one-off match which is being played at the neutral venue of the Estádio José Alvalade, in Lisbon, Portugal behind closed doors.
Kick-off is set for 8pm (WEST) local time. That also makes it an 8pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off start for folks tuning in from the US. If you’re looking to watch the match Down Under its a 5am AEST kick off on Thursday morning in Australia.
Watch Manchester City vs Lyon online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Manchester City vs Lyon, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,
Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN
now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Manchester City vs Lyon. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Man City vs Lyon online in the US
CBS Sports is now the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States. All of the remaining games of the 19/20 Champions League campaign will be available to stream live via CBS All Access, including this quarter-final clash. Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.
If you find yourself unable to access local coverage because you’re out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above remains one of the best services currently out there.
It’s a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off in the US for tonight’s match.
CBS All Access
You can watch all of the remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League games via CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a 7-day free trial. From $5.99/month at CBS All Access
Fubo TV
If you don’t mind watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV.
How to stream Manchester City vs Lyon live in the UK
Friday’s match will be available to watch on BT Sport 1, with coverage from the Estádio José Alvalade beginning at 7pm BST ahead of a 8pm BST kick-off.
If you’re looking to stream matches via mobile, tablet or PC, then BT Sport app or BT Sport.com is where you subscribers need to head to.
If you don’t have a subscription – BT now has a monthly pass that costs just £25 a month which you can stop and start whenever you like.
How to stream Manchester City vs Lyon live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Champions League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Man City and Lyon, with kick-off set for 1pm ET, 10am PT.
The online only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you’ll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
It’s a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off in Canada for tonight’s match.
Live stream Manchester City vs Lyon live in Australia
If you’re planning on watching Manchester City vs Lyon in Australia, then you’ll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Champions League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Saturday morning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.