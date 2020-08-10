Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen live stream: How to watch the Europa League match online from anywhere

Having been in exceptional form throughout 2020, Man United are now clear favourites to win this year’s Europa League outright and should have too much for their opponents here this evening.

The rejigged format of this Coronavirus-delayed tournament means tonight’s match is a one-off game played at the neutral venue FC Köln’s RheinEnergieSTADION, with the spoils for the winner a semi-final clash between either Wolves or Sevilla.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s bid for Europa League continues tonight against an unfancied Danish outfit. Read on to find out how to watch this crucial match between Man United and FC Copenhagen, no matter where in the world you are.

Copenhagen are, however, more than capable of pulling off a shock, having beaten Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0 in the last round, much against many pundits’ predictions.

Having rested many of his regular starters in their second leg against LASK, United boss Solskjaer looks certain to field a more familiar line up tonight.

The Norwegian manager will likely enjoy some friendly rivalry with his counterpart on the opposing dugout this evening – Copenhagen boss Stale Solbakken was Solskjaer’s national side team-mate at the 1998 World Cup.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this Europa League quarter-final clash between Man United vs FC Copenhagen with our guide below.

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen: Where and when?

This Europa League last-eight clash is a one-off match which is being played at the neutral venue of the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CET local time. That makes it an 9pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off start for folks tuning in from the US. If you’re looking to watch the match Down Under its a 5am AEST kick off on Tuesday morning in Australia.

Watch Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,

Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN

now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.



ExpressVPN



No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen online in the US

CBS Sports just became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States. All of the games are available to stream live via CBS All Acces. Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

However, for cord cutters, the best option is via TNT’s B/R Live service online, which has dedicated apps for iOS and, Android along with devices such as Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or – by far the best value – $79.99 for a whole year meaning you’ll get to watch every single one of their Europa League match broadcasts.

If you find yourself unable to access TNT’s coverage because you’re out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.

It’s a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off in the US for tonight’s match.



CBS All Access



You can watch all of the remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League games via CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a 7-day free trial. From $5.99/month at CBS All Access

Fubo TV



If you don’t mind watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $55 at Fubo

How to stream Man United vs FC Copenhagen live in the UK

Monday’s match will be available to watch on BT Sport 1, with coverage from Old Trafford beginning at 7pm BST ahead of a 8pm BST kick-off.

If you’re looking to stream matches via mobile, tablet or PC, then BT Sport app or BT Sport.com is where you subscribers need to head to.

If you don’t have a subscription – BT now has a monthly pass that costs just £25 a month which you can stop and start whenever you like.

How to stream Man United vs FC Copenhagen live in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Europa League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Man United and FC Copenhagen, with kick-off set for 1pm ET, 10am PT.

The online only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you’ll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

It’s a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off in Canada for tonight’s match.

Live stream Man United vs FC Copenhagen live in Australia

If you’re planning on watching Manchester United vs Copenhagen Ham in Australia, then you’ll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Europa League Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Tuesday morning.