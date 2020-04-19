Manhart Supra GR 450 makes 450 horsepower and 650 Nm torque

Manhart Performance has unveiled details on its new tuned Toyota Supra GR. The vehicle is called the Manhart Supra GR 450. One of the most significant changes from the stock Toyota Supra comes in a significant bump in horsepower from the factory 340 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque.

The revised power numbers for the car after modifications is 450 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque. The revised power numbers are courtesy of an MHtronik powerbox or an ECU remap and a stainless-steel rear silencer with valve control. Manhart offers the exhaust pipe trims in black or carbon fiber.

The company also offers options, including a Manhart downpipe, with an optional 300-cell catalytic converter for export. Options also available without a catalytic converter for motorsport use. Along with the power modifications of the engine, handling modifications are offered with revised suspension, including lowering springs by H&R or a KW Variant 3 coilover suspension that uses in-house tuning.

Other Manhart touches include decorative vinyl graphics and a set of Concave One alloy wheels. Those wheels have a diamond polished finish and measure 9×20 the front and 10.5×20 in the rear. Color options for the wheels include glossy black or matte black colors as well.

The wheels are fitted with 265/30 ZR20 front tires and 285/30 ZR20 rear tires. Manhart also says that an Emulator Control Module is available. That product comes in two versions, including a Delete-R and Valve Control for the exhaust. The ECM flap control deactivates the automatic start/stop and electronic sound design, allowing exhaust valve control via the buttons on the multifunction steering wheel.