Many AT&T Internet and wireless customers will get HBO Max for free

Coming alongside the official launch date for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service, AT&T has announced that many of its existing customers will get access to the platform for free. The perk will be made available to a number of AT&T’s wireless phone service, Internet, and video customers, as well as subscribers who already pay for the HBO network through the service provider.

According to AT&T, the new perk will ultimately make HBO Max available to ‘tens of millions’ of its customers across its video, wireless, and Internet plans. If you’re signed up for HBO through AT&T, you’ll immediately get access to HBO Max as part of your existing plan starting on May 27 when it launches.

For everyone else, you’ll need to be signed up for one of the following plans to get access to the streaming service:

– AT&T Unlimited Elite

– AT&T Internet 1000

– AT&T TV NOW Max

– AT&T TV PREMIER

– DirecTV PREMIER

– AT&T U-Verse U400 and U450

AT&T says that these customers will get HBO Max included with their plan, but it’s unclear how they will go about redeeming access to the service at this time. If you’re an AT&T customer who isn’t on an eligible plan, the service provider says that you’ll be given a special trial offer that will, depending on which plan you pay for, span from between one month and one year of free access to HBO Max.

The company says that upgrading to one of the aforementioned plans will give the customer access to the free service perk. Once it launches late next month, users will get access to more than 10,000 hours of streaming video content, including a mixture of existing movies and TV shows, as well as new originals. Full details on the new offering can be found on AT&T’s website here.