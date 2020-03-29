MapleStory 2’s global servers to close less than two years from launch

The global servers for MapleStory 2 will be closing on May 27, according to a notice posted to the game’s website.

MapleStory 2’s global server launched in October 2018, meaning the game is going down less than two years since its initial launch. The MMO provided a world where players could raid, take on mushrooms in battle, and even customize their own houses. It even offered a battle royale game mode.

“We are forever grateful for your patience and dedication to MapleStory 2 as we tried to rework the game starting with Project New Leaf, but ultimately we’ve decided that we will not be able to provide the type of service that would live up to your expectations,” the developers said in an announcement post. “We took a hard look at the current state of the game and its future roadmap, and sadly reached the conclusion that it would be difficult to maintain long-term continuation of the game while remaining true to what made MapleStory 2 your MapleStory 2.”

Starting today, players won’t be able to purchase any of the premium currency for the game, and refunds will start processing for any purchases made between Dec. 11 and now. Refunds will be made in NX, the currency used by all Nexon games.

The game had a fairly short storyline and players were able to max out their characters’ levels quickly, destroying player’s sense of accomplishment. While the game didn’t require pay-to-win perks like its predecessor, MapleStory, it did put most end-game stats and equips behind RNG and time gates.

A post on the Japanese MapleStory 2 website notes that the Japanese servers will close on the same day as the global servers. The game will continue service in Korea and China.