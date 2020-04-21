March 2020 NPD: PS4 Exclusives Strong As Switch Explodes

Sony’s system up 25% year-over-year

A global pandemic is good news for Nintendo apparently, as Switch registered absurd sales figures greater than its launch. But the NPD sales report for March 2020 in the United States also includes positive news for PlayStation, as a spate of exclusive software performed particularly well on the Japanese giant’s flagship format.

MLB The Show 20 is one such release, which didn’t even have a real-world baseball season to propel it to the fastest-selling instalment in series history. It entered third in the overall best-sellers list, behind juggernauts Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It also topped the PlayStation platform chart.

Elsewhere, Persona 5 Royal put in a very positive performance, outselling remake Resident Evil 3 on PS4 specifically – and finishing seventh in the overall software charts. Nioh 2 narrowly missed out on a Top Ten finish in 11th position, while timed exclusive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered secured 20th place on digital sales alone.

As alluded to earlier, the Nintendo Switch was by far the best-selling hardware platform, but the PS4 also enjoyed an increase of 25 per cent year-over-year, which is impressive for a console in its twilight years. We’ve included all the relevant sales charts below, so have a browse and let us know what you’ve been buying during the pandemic in the comments section below.

* Digital sales not included

^ Steam sales not included

# Minecraft digital sales on Xbox and PlayStation included