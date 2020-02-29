María Neira: «What worries WHO the most right now are disproportionate reactions and chaos»

This Friday afternoon, the World Health Organization (WHO) raised the risk of dispersion and impact of COVID-19 from high to “very high globally.” The general director of this organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said there is still a possibility of preventing its spread, but it seems that the virus, named SARS-CoV-2, could continue to spread.

This pathogen is not the only thing that is spreading. María Neira, director of Public Health and Environmental and Social Determinants of Health at WHO, said she was worried about the spread of another dangerous virus: fear. Through a telephone conversation held on Friday, he explained that unfounded fear has spread among the public and is leading governments and institutions to make irrational decisions. This translates into economic damage and health systems more pressured by people who do not need attention.

– What worries WHO the most at this time?

What worries us most right now are the disproportionate reactions and the chaos that is beginning to be generated. On the one hand nothing helps fight the virus and on the other it can have very important economic and social consequences.

With regard to the virus we are concerned about the mortality that it can reach and that reaches countries whose health systems cannot cope with it. In addition, we are still committed to the investigation of the vaccine and the treatments, to make sure that the mortality of the patients can be reduced even more and to win the battle against this virus.

-He mentioned disproportionate reactions. The bags are falling, events are being canceled … Why is there so much fear?

I think it is worth reflecting on what the facts are and what is the enemy we are fighting. It is a virus that is being transmitted a lot, that is true, but in 80% of cases it does not develop symptoms, that 15% develop mild or moderate symptoms and that a percentage will need hospital care.

Therefore, our response must be directed to this hospital care, to protect the health personnel, to prevent the collapse of hospitals and to prepare protection and control plans in each ministry of health. It should also be aimed at making citizens live a normal life, applying basic hygiene measures such as washing their hands. Or, if some have a respiratory condition, coughing or sneezing, and can stay at home and avoid infecting others … better. But that’s it.

Cancellations and panic are somewhat parallel. I think it’s all feedback: as soon as a government takes the measure of closing a border, citizens get more scared. Being more frightened, they pressure their rulers more. If they take precautionary measures, the citizen interprets that something tremendous is happening … I think that what is happening is very dangerous.

-Why is this happening? Perhaps the initial response of the Chinese government, with exceptional quarantine measures, set the bar very high?

Indeed, the situation began in China with exceptional measures, unprecedented, in a government with an exceptional political system, where they can be applied.

These images were transmitted to the rest of the world and contributed to create this alarm. There are travelers canceling their trips for fear of being blocked in an airport or hotel … Frankly, this reflects the irrationality of the measures we are taking.

If Russia closes the borders to hundreds of countries so that the virus does not enter, but the virus enters, what borders will we close when it already has cases? When everyone has 20 or 30 cases, what borders are we going to close? Are we going to lock ourselves in our homes for a year? We are falling into something dangerously wrong and irrational.

-The virus continues to spread, what would it mean for WHO to declare the pandemic?

It is a semantic issue more than anything else, which would mean that the entire population of the planet was threatened.

– Is it time for the population to assume that the virus is here to stay?

Viruses circulate and we live with them, this is not new. Now we are trying to stop him from entering and expanding so as not to have a new flu every year, which kills many people; We don’t want another virus that kills too. But we cannot lose sight of rationality and proportionality …

So, have you come to stay? Yes, it is possible, but we need a few more months to see if there is a seasonality or not. I fear that it will take time to eliminate certain unwanted consequences of this irrational fear, which has penetrated the population deeply. You have to handle it very carefully.

– Will the coronavirus become a new seasonal virus, like the flu?

We do not know it yet. We are at a station to be able to see that behavior. If the drop in cases in China is confirmed, we could point to that direction. It would also fall within the predictable.

– Pathogens usually reduce their lethality over time, don’t they?

Viruses are adapting and decreasing their lethality, and at the same time we are developing immunity, as they circulate.

-What is the most important thing missing to understand the virus?

I think there are no big questions about how it extends. Now what we need is to continue seeing how this virus behaves and from there stop it, with rational measures, and see how it is incorporated into our society.

– And what will happen if it reaches countries with weakened health systems?

Every time a new virus appears, we are especially concerned about countries with weaker health systems. They already suffer the tremendous impact of other diseases and sometimes do not even take it as a priority. That is why we think that investments to strengthen health systems are useful, not only for this virus, but for other infectious agents and any type of pathology. We are currently training these countries to detect viruses in the laboratory. We hope that due to the climatic conditions, and that they do not have a cold season, if the coronavirus has seasonality, they do not have so many difficulties, as it happens with the flu.

– Is there a risk in Spain that fear causes people to go to the emergency room for a cold, thinking that it is the coronavirus, and the health system collapses?

I trust the Spanish health authorities a lot. I hope that the rationality they have used so far, and their measures based on science and not on pressures, will work. One of the clear dangers of this panic is that people go to the health center and block it, preventing other people from receiving treatment in collapsed hospitals.

It is important to have mechanisms so that, in case of identifying the patients, instead of going to the hospital, they receive home treatment or are in semi-isolation or semi-quarantine at home. The same thing that is recommended to someone when they have the flu, do not go to the office and spread it to everyone. With rational measures a more positive balance is achieved …

-When can the vaccine be tested in the field?

You don’t have to have a vaccine for this surge. It will not be available before 15 or 18 months, because there are a number of clinical trials that cannot be ignored.

-How can you fight the fear virus?

It will be complicated. I am worried because I think it will be difficult to calm things down, explain them and rationalize; I have seen intelligent and educated people with an important fear … It will cost, but with calm, serenity, data and help from the experts you have to lower the excess information a bit. When I see a hundred journalists at the door of a hospital in Italy, I cannot avoid being scared, although perhaps the patient is perfectly well.

In fact, the video of a boy who has the coronavirus circulates and says that he is perfectly well and that he has been sent paracetamol. Maybe we could dedramatize.

-What role are journalists playing?

I understand that they have to do their job and that there is a lot of demand for information. I do not blame anyone, much less, but I think that we will all have to reduce this suffix, because what matters is to fight the virus and avoid problems in the economy that are not banal at all. .