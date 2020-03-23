Mario Day sales, a limited-edition Studio Ghibli Blu-ray discount, and more of the week’s best deals

Mario Day, the holiday dedicated to Nintendo’s favorite son, has come and gone. But the discounts on Switch games and accessories featuring Mario are running through Friday, March 13, so there’s still time to take advantage of those deals. And if you’re in the market for a Nintendo Switch headset, our favorite model, the HyperX Cloud Mix, is on sale for $129.99.

This week we also saw the return of the Black Friday PlayStation 4 Pro sale that Woot revived last month. The deals site is bringing back the discount this week, offering $100 off the 4K-ready console. We expect this deal to continue popping up as Sony gets ready to drop its next-generation console.

Finally, Amazon is offering some nice discounts on ebooks and Blu-rays. Pre-orders for upcoming limited edition Studio Ghibli SteelBooks, Ponyo and Howl’s Moving Castle, are already on sale. And the “Enhanced Digital Edition” ebook of the popular horror novel My Best Friend’s Exorcism is down to $1.99 for the rest of the month.

The 4K-ready PlayStation 4 Pro is back down to $299.99 at the discount site Woot. That’s $100 off retail price, and the same deal the console got on Black Friday.

HyperX’s Cloud Mix headset was our 2019 pick for best Nintendo Switch headset, thanks to its hybrid wired/wireless connectivity. Right now, the rose gold model on sale for $129.99, which is the lowest price we’ve seen on this headset.

Nintendo celebrated Mario Day, March 10, with deals on Switch games featuring the mustachioed hero. Lots of games are on sale for $39.99, which is $20 off retail price, including the delightful Super Mario Maker 2.

Two beloved Studio Ghibli movies, Ponyo and Howl’s Moving Castle, are getting limited edition Blu-ray SteelBooks on May 12. Pre-orders are already discounted for both movies, though Ponyo is a few bucks cheaper at $19.99.

Like The Exorcist meets Degrassi, Grady Hendrix’s horror novel My Best Friend’s Exorcism is creepy and campy in equal measure. A film adaptation of the 80s-inspired story is currently in production, but right now the “Enhanced Digital Edition” ebook is on sale for $1.99.