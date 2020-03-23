Mario Day Switch sales, a PS4 Pro discount, and more of the week’s best deals

Tuesday, March 10 is Mario Day. (MAR 10, get it?) Starting on Sunday, both Target and Walmart are offering discounts on Nintendo games and hardware featuring the mustachioed friend. That includes lots of Mario games, as well as Mario-themed peripherals and toys. Walmart is even offering a Nintendo Switch bundle with PowerA’s wired Mario-themed controller. Both retailers’ sales end on March 14.

If you want to take advantage of PlayStation 4 discounts ahead of the PlayStation 5 release, Woot is reviving its deal on the PS4 Pro. The retailer is bringing the console down to $299.99, which is the same price as Black Friday.

Check out the rest of the week’s best deals below.