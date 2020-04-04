Mark Your Calendars, E3 2021 Dates Have Been Announced

See you next year

Let’s all just forget about 2020, it’s clearly a write-off. ESA seems to think so, having cancelled 2020’s E3 show due to coronavirus, and it’s now looking ahead to next year instead. With this year’s expo out the window, the organisation has announced dates for E3 2021.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, next year’s “reimagined” Electronics Entertainment Expo will take place from 15th to 17th June 2021.

It’s interesting that the ESA has already unveiled the dates for the next show, because it’s yet to reveal its plans for this year. Although E3 as we know it is cancelled, the organisers committed to “exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020”. In other words, there’s meant to be an ESA-led online show of some sort, but we’ve yet to hear more about it.

This news comes just after IGN announced its own video games show, Summer of Gaming. Whether the ESA will follow through with its own E3-esque online show in the coming months as well, we’ll have to see. Either way, we’ll likely have a number of digital conferences to look forward to in the summer. Ubisoft has announced an online show, Warner Bros allegedly had big plans for E3 2020, and we can also look forward to a number of announcements from Activision. Maybe it’ll be more or less business as usual?

Anyway, what do you think of all this? Are you interested to see the return of E3 in 2021? Clear the dates in the comments below.