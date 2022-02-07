Mark Zuckerberg has threatened to have Facebook and Instagram banned from Europe.

In Europe, Mark Zuckerberg has threatened to ban Facebook and Instagram.

MARK Zuckerberg has threatened to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to new data-harvesting regulations.

According to CityAM, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, hid the warning in a report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week.

In it, the Silicon Valley behemoth bemoaned EU rules that will prevent it from storing Europeans’ data on American servers.

Meta said it may be forced to shut down core services in Europe if it can’t transfer, store, or process data across the Atlantic.

If the company decides to carry out the threat, British citizens may be barred from using Facebook and Instagram.

According to Meta’s report, unless European data rules are loosened, the company will “likely” be unable to offer its “most significant products and services” in the EU, including Facebook and Instagram.

Meta’s main concern is a problem with transatlantic data transfers.

Meta currently processes data in both the United States and Europe, which the company claims is critical to its operations.

Meta and other tech behemoths may be forced to process that data on European servers under new rules.

The regulations aim to protect Europeans’ privacy by ensuring that their data is not processed outside of Europe.

Meta is requesting that it be permitted to continue to use the Privacy Shield framework for transatlantic data transfers.

That was the legal basis on which the company conducted data transfers until it was overturned in July 2020 by new laws aimed at protecting Europeans’ personal data.

Meta clarifies that it believes new agreements will be reached in 2022.

However, if new agreements cannot be reached, it says it may be forced to withdraw services from Europe.

The company’s chances of carrying out the threat, however, are slim, given that Europe is one of its largest and most profitable markets.

The comments are most likely the company flexing its muscles in the face of regulations that will stifle its primary revenue generator, data collection.

“We urge regulators to adopt a proportionate and pragmatic approach to minimise disruption to the many thousands of businesses who, like Facebook, have been relying on these mechanisms in good faith to transfer data in a safe and secure way,” said Meta’s Nick Clegg in an interview with City AM.

It follows a tumultuous few weeks for the beleaguered tech behemoth.

Facebook lost users for the first time in its 18-year history last week, according to reports…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.