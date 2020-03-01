Mars is a planet “seismically very active” reveal the first data of the NASA InSight mission

In November 2018, NASA’s InSight probe landed on the planet Mars in order to gain better knowledge its internal structure and map its basement. The duration of the primary mission of this probe will thus be spread over 2 years, for a budget of around 850 million dollars.

Since arriving on Mars, data from the InSight mission has been sent back and studied by different NASA teams.

And the first results published on February 21 in journals Nature Geoscience and Nature Communications, and relayed by space.com reveal that despite the conditions of drought and very low temperature prevailing there, the red planet is still seismically very active.

Mars is far from a dead planet

As part of the InSight mission, the stationary lander is equipped with 2 essential tools for studying the internal structure of the red planet. On one side there is the heat digging probe called “the mole”, which can go up to more than 3 meters below Martian soil and which will be used to map the heat exchanges that occur inside the planet . As for the other equipment, it is a very sensitive series of seismometers.

The September 2019 assessment reported that during the first 10 months of the InSight mission to Mars, 174 earthquakes could be recorded. And since then, the mission’s main investigator, Bruce Banerdt, says the total number of earthquakes recorded on the red planet is around 450 and they are not caused by meteorites, but come from the planet itself.

Earthquakes in Mars are very different from those on Earth

According to the team’s reports, of the 174 earthquakes recorded up to September 2019, the 24 most pronounced earthquakes reached only a magnitude between 3 and 4 on the Richter scale. In comparison, violent earthquakes have at least a magnitude of 5.5.

However, it should be noted that the seismic activities of Mars are not at all similar to those that we have on Earth. Indeed, most earthquakes on Earth are due to the sliding of the tectonic plates while on Mars, an active plate tectonics is nonexistent.

In fact, these earthquakes are rather caused by the long-term cooling of the red planet, which causes the different layers that compose it to contract. Besides, scientists have identified a particularly active area, Cerberus Fossae, an area approximately 1600 kilometers from the InSight mission landing site.

In short, the researchers are optimistic, this mission on Mars will be able to teach us a lot about the evolution of the rocky planets of our solar system.