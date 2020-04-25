Marvel Movies Thor 4, Doctor Strange 2, And More Receive New Release Dates

Sony has joined Disney and Marvel Studios in shifting release dates due to production delays caused by the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. This news comes hot on the heels of Disney’s first slate of delays, which included Black Widow, The Eternals, and Captain Marvel 2.
Deadline reports that Sony’s untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel will be moved back from July 16, 2021 to November 5, 2021. The animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel will move from April 8, 2022 to October 2022. Also announced were new dates for Thor: Love And Thunder and Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness.
Here is the full list of newly minted Marvel movie release dates:
In non-Marvel releases, Sony has announced that Tom Holland’s much-delayed Uncharted movie will actually move up from October 8, 2021 to July 16, 2021. Hotel Transylvania 4 will shift from December 2021 to August 6, 2021, and Sony Pictures Animated feature Vivo will move to July 16, 2021 from April 16.
