Marvel, Pixar Blu-Ray Steelbooks Get Steep Discounts In Huge Movie Sale

When it comes to Blu-ray collecting, Best Buy remains the king of major retailers thanks to its wide selection of exclusive steelbooks. A significant portion of new releases receive Blu-ray steelbook editions at Best Buy. While the retailer’s latest steelbook sale hones in on its back catalog rather than brand-new home releases, it presents a great opportunity to expand your collection at steeply discounted prices. This sale is particularly good if you’re looking to add to your Pixar and Marvel movie collections. You can browse the full list of discounted Blu-rays at Best Buy and check out some of our picks below.

As we continue to practice social distancing, now’s a great time to pick up some new movies for your collection. Make sure to check out our list of the best games, movies, and TV you can enjoy while hunkered down at home. And if you’re looking for a new game to play, we’ve rounded up every free game available now.

$20 ( $35 )

Complete with cover art showing Stephen Strange walking through a portal, this Doctor Strange steelbook is stunning. It comes with both 4K Ultra HD and standard Blu-rays as well as a digital copy.

$20 ( $35 )

The second Captain America movie, The Winter Soldier, is arguably one of the best movies in the MCU. It really helped move the plot along by revealing the Hydra conspiracy, all the while featuring a tense showdown with Steve Rogers’ old buddy turned Hydra pawn, Bucky Barnes. The Winter Soldier steelbook comes with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and digital editions.

$60 ( $90 )

This collection of Batman films includes Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) starring Michael Keaton, Batman Returns, Batman Forever (Val Kilmer as Batman), and Batman & Robin (George Clooney as Batman). It’s a neat collection, as you get to see three different actors don the Batsuit.

$70 ( $90 )

The Spider-Man Legacy Collection comes with five films on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray: Sam Raimi’s excellent trilogy (Spider-Man 3 is actually pretty good), and The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2.

$15 ( $35 )

Toy Story 3 is a pivotal movie in Pixar’s history. It wraps up a story that was more than a decade in the making while imparting a meaningful message about growing up. I still get a bit emotional when I watch Andy give away his toys at the end. This understated steelbook collection is more than 50% off and includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and digital copies.

$15 ( $35 )

Following up the beloved Finding Dory was a tall task, but Pixar managed to deliver another charming underwater adventure with Finding Dory. For $15, you get 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital editions packaged in an adorable steelbook.

$15 ( $35 )

Another sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet expands its scope beyond arcade games, tackling the massive internet ecosystem. The steelbook edition comes with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital copies.