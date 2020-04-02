Marvel’s Iron Man VR Is Another Sony Exclusive to Get an Indefinite Delay

Stark scenes

Joining The Last of Us: Part II in receiving a delay is PlayStation VR exclusive Marvel’s Iron Man VR, which has also been pushed back to an unspecified date. Originally due to launch next month a few weeks before Joel and Ellie’s next excursion, we no longer know when we’ll be able to suit up as one of the Avengers in virtual reality.

The delay was announced by PlayStation itself on Twitter, where the Japanese giant said: “Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.”

Sony adds that it has no other delays to report on just yet, but it’ll keep us updated. Of course, our attention turns to Ghost of Tsushima next. With it planned to launch just a month after the two titles in question, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Sucker Punch’s new IP also get pushed back.