Marvel’s new Muslim hero arrived at the worst possible time

Any way you slice it, Ms. Marvel is far and away Marvel Comics’ most famous Muslim superhero, but there’s not exactly a lot of competition. Fortunately, there’s a new kid on the block: Fadi Fadlalah is Amulet, a brand new superhero who leapt into action in this week’s The Magnificent Ms. Marvel.

Just like Kamala, Fadi lives in the Garden State and has a curfew to worry about. Unlike her, he appears to have magic on his side, which he uses to help dispatch a pack of demons who menaced the Sussex County Fair of New Jersey. Amulet seems really good at the whole superhero thing already, but we’ll see how he fares when young heroes everywhere are “outlawed” in Marvel’s next crossover event, Outlawed.

What else is happening in the pages of our favorite comics? We’ll tell you. Welcome to Polygon’s weekly list of the books that our comics editor enjoyed this past week. It’s part society pages of superhero lives, part reading recommendations, part “look at this cool art.” There may be some spoilers. There may not be enough context. If you missed last week, read this.

While Joe Vazquez illustrated his debut issue, Amulet was designed by illustrator Sara Alfageeh.

5 years ago, Ms. Marvel came out and convinced me to become an illustrator. I could feel how deeply the creators CARED.

I co-created Amulet– an Arab Muslim American superhero kid debuting today in Ms. Marvel issue 13. I hope he helps aspiring creators out there to care too. pic.twitter.com/GtvOBELZ4F

We don’t know much about him yet, but Amulet’s armor has a nazar motif, and it seems like his grandmother serves as his magic mentor.

You’re going to want to keep an eye on Strange Adventures, from most of the team that brought us Mister Miracle.

Now that we know the X-Men are all about to get swords, every sword reference feels like a inside joke the creators are playing on us.

Hello, my name is Susana, and I love the idea that the Joker just has Lex Luthor’s phone number and took the time to leave him 98 voicemails laughing at him after they found out that Clark Kent had been Superman all along.

I’ve been cooling on Agents of Wakanda, but this week’s issue brought me back into the fold with the above panel, in which the terrible dragon Fin Fang Foom, somehow reduced to the size of a housecat, delivers this line.

It’s hard to talk about what’s going on in The Dreaming right now without spoiling the whole thing, but here’s a double page spread of every denizen of the Dream Lord’s realm teaming up to fight one super-powerful enemy. This book is firing on every cylinder it possibly can, all the time.

Hello, my name is Susana, and I love jokes about how Wolverine is inexplicably heavy for his size because yeah his bones are made of freakin’ metal.