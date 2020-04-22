Marvel’s Spider-Man Easter Eggs: All Secrets and References

Every secret in Marvel’s Spider-Man

In this part of our Marvel’s Spider-Man guide, we’re going to look at all the secrets and references in Insomniac’s open world PS4 exclusive. Spider-Man’s legacy reaches all the way back to 1962 with his first appearance in a Marvel comic, so the potential for Easter eggs and references in Insomniac’s hit new game was always very high. Fortunately, the studio has delivered, packing Marvel’s Spider-Man full to bursting with nods to all sorts of stuff, including other Marvel properties and more besides. Here’s a quick rundown of the Easter eggs and references we noticed during our time with the web head’s PS4 exclusive adventure.

Warning: There will be spoilers ahead.



Very early in the game, as Spidey captures Wilson Fisk upside down in his webbing, he suggests that they pucker up — this is a direct reference to the famous kiss scene from Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man’s co-creator and figurehead of Marvel, Stan Lee, makes small appearances in nearly every Marvel film, and he crops up near the start of the game after Peter and MJ talk with each other in a diner.

This infamous Easter egg went viral as it was brought to light shortly after the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man. A fan reached out to Insomniac to include a proposal message to his then-girlfriend, and the developer kindly obliged. Unfortunately, it turned out that the girlfriend left the fan for his brother a few weeks before the game’s release. Awkward.

During an early cutscene, Spidey is talking to Yuri, joking that they attend the police ball together. She says, “Not unless you have a black and white suit”, which is a reference to the Symbiote suit, the outfit Spider-Man wears during stories involving Venom.

We all know that Avengers Tower is in Marvel’s Spider-Man, but there are a ton of other landmarks from all sorts of Marvel stories. There are embassies for Wakanda and Symkaria (the homes of Black Panther and Silver Sable respectively), Dr Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, Empire State University, Fogwell’s Gym, Damage Control HQ, and many more.

Greg Miller of Kinda Funny Games has been extremely excited for Marvel’s Spider-Man, so much so that he created an alter ego. Wearing a Spidey mask and no shirt, Miller became known for asking Insomniac “Is it September 7th yet?” while posing in his revealing outfit. It clearly left an impression, as he’s in the game during a university costume party.

The attention to detail is insane in Marvel’s Spider-Man, and this is perhaps one of the best examples. The rockets that RPG-wielding enemies fire at you say “Guaranteed to Kill Spiders” on the side.

One of the most iconic scenes in Spider-Man 2 was the fight with Dr Octopus on a moving train, and Spidey’s effort to stop it when it speeds out of control. This scene is referenced during a cutscene later in the game when Spider-Man has to stop a subway train. He attempts the same strategy as seen in the movie, and when it fails, he comments, “That totally worked the first time”.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is a treasure trove of Easter eggs, and a lot of them are more pronounced in the game’s multitude of suits, collectibles, and side missions. A couple of totally original outfits aside, many of Spidey’s alternate costumes come directly from his movies and comics, such as the suit from Spider-Man Homecoming, or the Scarlet Spider outfit from the Ben Reilly comics. The backpacks refer to everything from Spidey gadgets to other Marvel characters such as Daredevil. Side missions often involve lesser known characters, such as Phillip Chang and Screwball.

That brings us to the end of the Easter eggs, but check out our Marvel’s Spider-Man guide for more about the PS4 exclusive. What Easter eggs have you uncovered? Swing into the comments section below and let us know.