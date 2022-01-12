Mary Jane, the Green Goblin, and a mysterious third character will be introduced in the Fortnite Spider-Man crossover.

A TRUSTED Fortnite leaker has revealed that the Daily Bugle will be getting some new faces soon.

Three new Spider-Man NPCs are set to debut in Fortnite, according to the tidbit shared by @HYPEX this week.

Mary Jane, the web-slinger’s love interest, is one of them, while the Green Goblin, his archenemy, is the other.

MJ will be selling an infinite Web-Shooters for 400 gold, according to HYPEX, and she appears to be comfortable in her own skin.

They appear to be undecided about the Green Goblin, claiming that he “might” be one of the three.

This theory is based on The Foundation’s glider animations as well as Epic’s comment.

Epic stated in the Chapter 3 Season 1 blog post that during this season, players should “look out for new Spideys (plus a few friends and foes).”

While the Green Goblin doesn’t appear to be as reliable a leaker, the glider and his history with Spider-Man indicate that this guess is correct.

The identity of the third NPC is unknown, according to HYPEX.

If the upcoming NPCs are “friends and foes,” J Jonah Jameson Jr., Peter Parker’s boss, is a likely candidate.

Since JK Simmons played the part and became a meme icon, the character has become somewhat of a fan favorite.

Of course, none of this is confirmed, but HYPEX has a long history of Fortnite leaks.

The answer to today’s Wordle puzzle has enraged the British.

With an ‘infinite’ number of puzzles, you can scratch your Wordle itch.

Here’s how I made (dollar)5,000 playing The Sandbox metaverse game:

Infosurhoy Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team?