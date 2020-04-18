Massive One-Day Sale On Switch, PS4, And Xbox One Games Live Now At GameStop

GameStop recently wrapped up its Spring Sale, but the deals are going strong thanks to a new one-day “Pro for a Day” sale this weekend. The Pro for a Day Sale is only live today, April 18, so you’ll have to be hasty with your picks. The sale features a bunch of recent AAA hits–Borderlands 3, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, The Outer Worlds, and more–for ultra-low prices, past greats for even better prices, and a handful of hardware and accessory deals for PS4 and Xbox One.

Unlike some other GameStop sales, you don’t need to be a PowerUp Rewards Pro member to take advantage of these deals–hence, the Pro for a Day moniker.

The game deals are the stars of the show, with multi-platform titles for PS4 and Xbox One leading the way. Borderlands 3 is on sale for $20 (was $60), which is one of the best prices we’ve seen for the 2019 loot shooter. The Super Deluxe Edition, which includes the season pass and additional DLC, is discounted to the best price we’ve seen at $40 (was $100). If you want to get a head start on celebrating May the 4th, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is down to $39 (was $60). Fans of Fallout games can pick up the 2019 sci-fi shooter The Outer Worlds for $35.

Sports fans should be eyeing Madden NFL 20, FIFA 20, and NBA 2K20 for $20 each and WWE 2K20 for $19. All of those games regularly go for $60, but we typically see them on sale for around $30. Other titles from years past are also up for grabs for cheap, including Nier Automata Game of the Yorha Edition for $19 (was $40), Far Cry 5 for $15 (was $40), and Rainbow Six Siege for $14 (was $30).

Nintendo Switch owners also have a bunch of great deals to shop. The almost-always-on-sale Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is $17 (was $60) and Just Dance 2020 is $19 (was $40), which is a great deal considering Ubisoft is currently giving away free one-month subscriptions to Just Dance Unlimited. If you’re looking for a new JRPG to play on Switch, the Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age are discounted to $29 (were $50).

Nintendo Labo offers a fun experience to enjoy with kids while staying at home, and the Variety Kit and Robot Kit are discounted to just $25 each. Though not discounted outright, GameStop is throwing in the adorable Yoshi yarn Amiibo with Yoshi’s Crafted World while supplies last.

On the console front, you can save on Xbox One and PS4 systems. Pre-owned PS4 Pro consoles are $270 (was $340), and pre-owned Xbox One X consoles are $230 (was $280). And if you need to grab extra controllers, pre-owned Xbox One and DualShock 4 gamepads are discounted to $30. While not quite a console, Arcade 1Up’s Mortal Kombat arcade cabinet with the riser is down to $300 (was $380).

On top of all of the gaming deals, GameStop is hosting a buy two, get one free sale on all Funko Pops priced at $12.

You can browse the full sale at GameStop and check out some of the highlights below. Remember: the sale is only available for one day, April 18.

The following prices will be live beginning Saturday, April 18.