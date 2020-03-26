Massive PC Gaming Sale Slashes Prices On Games, Graphics Cards, And More

If you’re stuck at home and thinking of upgrading your PC hardware, now’s a pretty good time. Newegg is hosting a huge slate of deals, dubbed the Ultimate Gaming Sale. Among the featured products are new Nvidia and AMD graphics cards, SSDs, and pre-built gaming PCs. There are also a number of PC game codes on sale, including Borderlands 3 on Steam for $30.

The Ultimate Gaming Sale runs through the end of March, though some deals are only available for a couple of days. We’ve collected some of the best deals for you, in addition to noting the end times for each one. Be sure to check out Newegg for the full Ultimate Gaming Sale.

$1,200 ( $1,800 )

This ABS Mage M gaming desktop PC has some great specs at a great price. $1,200 gets you a PC equipped with an RTX 2060 Super, Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Ends March 26 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET

$480 with promo code EMCDEFH45

The RTX 2070 Super is the latest RTX 2070 card, and right now, you can grab it for $480 by using promo code EMCDEFH45 to get $20 off. It’s a fantastic graphics card that’ll make nearly all modern PC games look great and perform well at high settings.

Ends March 26 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET

$378 with promo code EMCDEFH38

If you’re looking for a great graphics card for a little cheaper, then the RTX 2060 Super is more than enough to make the majority of modern PC games shine at high settings. The 2060 Super is comparable to the original 2070, and right now, you can grab it for $378 with promo code EMCDEFH38.

Ends March 26 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET

$420 ( $480 )

AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card is comparable to Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Super, and if you’re looking for a great GPU at a great price–with some awesome bonuses–then this RX 5700 XT deal is a good one. It comes with digital copies of Resident Evil 3, which releases April 3, and Monster Hunter World as well as three months of Game Pass for PC. That’s a lot of great games to take this particular AMD GPU for a proper spin.

Ends March 31

$215 ( $300 )

If you’re looking for fast storage (and a lot of it), then this deal on a 2TB WD Blue 3D SSD is worth checking out. SSDs help games shorten their loading times, in addition to eliminating stuttering in open-world games. 2TB is enough to store your OS and quite a few games, too.

Ends March 26 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET