Massive PS4 Spring Sale Live Now On PSN–See The Best Deals

To celebrate the arrival of spring, the PlayStation Store is hosting a massive new sale, offering discounts on more than 600 PS4 games. The Spring Sale is live now and runs through April 28, with a refreshed lineup of games coming at the midway point on April 15. With everyone spending more time at home right now, the wide-ranging sale couldn’t have come at a better time. So now’s your chance to stock up on games you may have missed out on and reload your backlog.

Round one of the Spring Sale is filled with a boatload of AAA games, many of which released just last year. One of 2019’s best games, A Plague Tale: Innocence, is down to $20, which is the cheapest price we’ve seen on PS4. Other recent hits receiving big discounts include Death Stranding for $30, Devil May Cry 5 for $19.59, Borderlands 3 for $30, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $36.

You can also grab Control’s Digital Deluxe Edition for its best price yet at $48. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the superb main campaign along with the season pass and other goods. Control’s first expansion, The Foundation, released just last week, so it’s an ideal time to grab this edition at a stellar price.

A few games that released earlier this year are also discounted right now. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, an open-world action-RPG that retells Goku’s origin story, is on sale for $40.19. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a zany first-person adventure, Journey to the Savage Planet is slashed to a best-yet-price of $18.

If you’re seeking the best value, look no further than the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package, a collection that features 10 Kingdom Hearts experiences–including Kingdom Hearts 3–for just $30. For something the whole family can enjoy, check out the Hasbro Family Fun Pack, a digital board game compilation featuring Monopoly, Boggle, Trivial Pursuit, and Risk for $12.

You can head over to the PlayStation Store to browse the full Spring Sale and check out our picks below. Make sure to check back April 15 when the second wave of deals begins.

The Spring Sale is just one of several great sales currently running. Both Target and Amazon are running buy two, get one free sales on select PS4, Xbox One, and Switch games right now. You don’t even have to spend money to partake in some new gaming experiences, as tons of free games are available right now.