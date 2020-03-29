Massive PS4, Xbox One, And Switch Game Sale Kicks Off Sunday

Buy two, get one free sales on games have become a regular occurrence at Target, and the retailer is kicking off another one this Sunday, March 29. Target’s latest B2G1 free game sale will include popular AAA games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. While we won’t know for sure if Amazon will match Target’s sale until the promotion begins, Amazon almost always joins in on the buy two, get one free fun.

However, Target’s ad contradicts itself. The promotion shows new games like Doom Eternal, Persona 5 Royal, and Resident Evil 3 Remake–the latter two of the three don’t even release until after the sale starts. But the fine print claims that the sale “excludes pre-order and new-release video games.” It’s quite the conundrum since those games are the most prominently featured titles on the ad page. Though Target has included certain new release and upcoming games in these promotions in the past (such as Nioh 2), for now we have to assume that the layout of the ad is misleading.

So far, Target has only revealed a small sample of the hundreds of games that will be featured in the promotion. We’ve listed the eligible games we know about below and will update this article with the best deals once the promotion is live. Target’s B2G1 free sale runs from March 29 through April 4.

If you’re looking for something to play this weekend, we’ve rounded up all of the free games you can download right now. Both the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store are hosting big sales this week as well, so there are plenty of PS4 and Xbox One games available for discount prices ahead of Target’s B2G1 free promotion.