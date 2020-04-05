Master essential office skills with six Udemy courses you can take at home

Social distancing has everyone stuck inside their homes with a massive amount of free time on their hands lately, but rather than letting it all go to waste, Udemy lets you put your time to good use with online courses you can learn from home. With the wide variety of subjects taught at Udemy, you can learn just about anything you want, from how to make a perfect PowerPoint presentation to how to play a new instrument, how to code, and much more. If you’ll be looking for a new job once the world is back to normal, or if you’re just looking to brush up on a few skills, the following office productivity courses at Udemy could put you on a totally new level of employability. Below are six of the most popular courses at Udemy dealing with programs and projects that you’ll want to master if you have any hopes of rising in the ranks. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

6 office productivity skills to learn from home Excel from Beginner to Advanced

Beginner to Pro in PowerPoint

Ultimate QuickBooks Pro Training

Microsoft OneNote Like a Boss: The Definitive Course

Master Microsoft Word Beginner to Advanced

Complete Interview, Resume/LinkedIn & Network Guide

If you’re looking to learn something other than office skills, take a look at this guide to 10 skills you can (and should) learn while you’re stuck at home. We’ve also compiled six of the best Udemy courses on development if you want to learn how to build a website, create an app from scratch, or start coding games. Excel from Beginner to Advanced This Microsoft Excel course is actually the most popular office productivity course available on Udemy. It takes students on a step-by-step journey to understanding Excel and putting it to use in the most efficient methods possible. It’s perfect for beginners and teaches everything from the most common Excel functions to how to create dynamic reports by using PivotTables and how to automate day-to-day tasks through Macros and VBA. You even gain access to a professional trainer with over 10 years of Excel training.

Excellent Work Microsoft Excel – Excel from Beginner to Advanced

Over the course of 16 hours of on-demand video and nearly 40 downloadable resources, this course takes students from beginner Excel users to experts while teaching the most common Excel functions, how to maintain large sets of data in a list or table, and much more.

Beginner to Pro in PowerPoint PowerPoint is one of those programs you can make use of in so many situations. Whether you’re giving presentations in school or to your work colleagues, keeping your slides looking clean and professional is the best way to get your message across successfully. This course works to make you comfortable using every aspect of PowerPoint, and in turn, you’ll be able to create even simple slides much faster than before. No PowerPoint knowledge is required either.

Slides master Beginner to Pro in PowerPoint: Complete PowerPoint Training

This PowerPoint course provides you with nearly five hours of video and 76 downloadable resources to help guide you through every aspect of PowerPoint. In no time at all, you'll be creating slides like a professional.

The Ultimate QuickBooks Pro Training Bundle It goes without saying, but managing your business’ finances properly is one of the most important aspects to becoming and remaining successful. With this course, you’ll learn to master QuickBooks with help from the included 57 hours of video and 8 articles which comprise the lesson plans, and in the process, you’ll learn everything from how to setup the chart of accounts for your business to entering and paying bills, working with loans, creating estimates, reconciling bank statements, and so much more.

Quick learning The Ultimate QuickBooks Pro Training Bundle

Ready to take your business seriously? QuickBooks lets you manage your business' finances efficiently, and with this course, you'll become a pro at using the program with nearly 60 hours of video and lifetime access to the included material.

Microsoft OneNote Like a Boss Learn to navigate Microsoft OneNote like a professional with this discounted Udemy course. With over 100 lessons included, you’ll learn how to create handwritten notes, organize your content in your Notebook, change formatting and alignments, and more. You’ll also be instructed on how to use OneNote in collaboration with other Microsoft applications, such as Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Take note Microsoft OneNote Like a Boss: The Definitive Course

This Microsoft OneNote course consists of over six hours of video and several articles and downloadable resources to teach you everything you need to know about OneNote.

Master Microsoft Word Beginner to Advanced Sure, everyone has some proficiency with Microsoft Word, but rather than just tinkering around over and over with the indentations and trying desperately to figure out why your formatting looks all wrong, you could become a Microsoft Word pro in less than a day. This course covers everything you need to know to take full advantage of the program, from how to create dynamic layouts to making tables, managing templates, dealing with page formatting, and preparing documents for printing and exporting, all within seven hours of video and 30 downloadable resources that you’ll always retain access to.

Go pro Master Microsoft Word Beginner to Advanced

Become a Microsoft Word master with this course in just a day! It includes seven hours of video and 30 downloadable resources to take your proficiency to a new level.

The Complete Job, Interview, Resume/LinkedIn & Network Guide The truth of the matter is, many might not have a job by the time we’re all allowed to live our lives like normal again. If you’re unemployed currently or seeking new employment soon, one of the best things you can do is prepare for future interviews and make sure your resume is as close to perfect as possible. Both become much easier with this course consisting of close to 12 hours of video, 19 articles, and almost 35 downloadable resources which take you step-by-step through enhancing your employability. It even bills itself as a 3-in-1 course for interviewing, resume and LinkedIn skills, and networking.

#1 candidate The Complete Job, Interview, Resume/LinkedIn & Network Guide

Build a perfect resume, create an eye-catching LinkedIn profile, and learn how to turn your perceived weaknesses into strenghts with this 3-in-1 course on all the interviewing, resume, and networking skills you'll need to get any job you want.